




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Women's tennis body suspends tourneys in China amid Peng Shuai issue
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 11:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Women's tennis body suspends tourneys in China amid Peng Shuai issue
This file photo taken on October 2, 2017 shows Peng Shuai of China serving during her women's singles match against Shelby Rogers of the US at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing.
GREG BAKER  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has halted all its tournaments in China and Hong Kong.



This in an attempt to put more pressure on Chinese officials to address the issue involving WTA player Peng Shuai.



Shuai alleged sexual assault against a top Chinese government official in early November before being removed from the internet shortly after.



Concerns were raised about her safety when the tennis player did not appear in the public eye for days after.



The WTA and its players were among the first to raise concern over Shuai's safety and demanded that she be surfaced.



While clips and emails show Shuai alive and well, the WTA continues to express concern over the tennister's conditions as the issue remains heavily censored in China.



WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon slammed the Chinese leadership for not addressing the issue "in a full, fair, and transparent manner".



"The leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way," Simon said in his statement.



"While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation. The WTA has been clear on what is needed here, and we repeat our call for full and transparent investigation — without censorship — into Peng Shuai's sexual assault accusation," he said.



Simon added that the pullout from China and Hong Kong comes with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors.



"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TENNIS
                                                      WTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards have tapped former pro Roi Sumang to join an already stacked roster.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino audience members took most of the screen time, with a number of them sporting Filipino clothing like a Gilas jersey,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ariel inspired by Casio
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
New Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia said yesterday he has a lot of surprises for PBA fans when the Governors Cup opens Dec. 8. First, a rejuvenated Jvee Casio.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregame talk with Reggie Miller helps James Harden rediscover MVP form
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregame talk with Reggie Miller helps James Harden rediscover MVP form


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A pregame pep talk from former NBA legend Reggie Miller reminded James Harden who he is as a player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Brave Thunders outscored Toyama 21-6 in a pivotal second quarter to take the lead and the Grouses just couldn't reco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arcane collaboration, map reruns highlight new PUBG Mobile updates


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Popular battle royale mobile game PUBG Mobile released one of its biggest updates to date.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
TrueID recently released its eSports documentary series titled "Game Mode" co-produced by actor and content creator Richard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret exits Horizon Cup semis, pockets P3M
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret exits Horizon Cup semis, pockets P3M


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Philippine bet Team Secret ended their bid in Horizon Cup as a semifinalist after losing to China's Da Kun Gaming, 1-3, on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Philippine-based Dota 2 team Talon to field international players
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Philippine-based Dota 2 team Talon to field international players


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Expected to make their debut in the upcoming SEA Dota pro circuit, Talon's roster features players from around the globe,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
In a one-of-kind-collaboration, Pokemon Go is partnering with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran for a unique event to help promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCAA basketball players help unveil new college esports school
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCAA basketball players help unveil new college esports school


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
A new avenue in the campus sports scene has emerged with the birth of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) aiming to cater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with