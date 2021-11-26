Eumir Marcial ready to resume juggling amateur, pro careers

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is looking forward to a busy 2022 as he plans to continue progressing in both the amateur and professional ranks.

Speaking to sportswriters during a dinner hosted by boxing manager and sportsman Junnie Navarro in Parañaque City Thursday evening, Marcial bared that he has resumed training with hopes of squeezing in his second pro fight either in late February or early march next year.

“For now, we are awaiting the processing of my team’s US visas, including that of my wife. Hopefully we can head to the US by December or January,” said the 26-year-old fighter, who is signed to boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.

At the same time, Marcial has started preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games set in Hanoi, Vietnam in May 2022, entering the biennial games as the reigning middleweight gold medalist.

The heavy-handed fighter from Zamboanga City welcomes his stacked 2022 schedule.

“This is probably the best opportunity for me to improve,” said Marcial, who settled for a bronze medal in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics last August.

“We saw what happened in the Olympics. I came up short in the last round (against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the semis). Mixing my pro and amateur fights will help boost my experience,” added Marcial as he reiterated his desire to win the gold in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Adding to Marcial’s busy schedule next year is the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

Prior to his Olympic stint in Tokyo, Marcial made his pro debut in December last year, outpointing Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles.