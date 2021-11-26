Nike to release second shoe collaboration with Korea's G-Dragon

Nike is releasing its second shoe collaboration with South Korean artist G-Dragon

MANILA, Philippines – Nike will drop its second collaboration with hip-hop star, cultural and fashion icon G-Dragon early next month.

Dubbed the Nike Kwondo1, the sportswear giant joins forces with the Seoul-born artist and his PEACEMINUSONE label to create a shoe to "defy the status quo, the labels, titles, and norms that the society prescribes".

This following the major success of their first collaboration with the artist with the Air Force 1 "Para-Noise".

The shoe includes a number of key features that make it a first-of-its-kind.

Nike The Nike Kwondo1

The Kwondo1 has a premium leather upper with Brogue detailing inspired by Nike's Tiempo football boots and classic golf shoes.

It also has a stylish wings, removable flap tongue and a lace kiltie aim to balance both a formal and sporty aesthetic.

An all-white colorway silhouette then creates a blank canvas for the shoe to fit any look or style.

Nike The Nike Kwondo1

As for G-Dragon's personal touch on the shoe, the PEACEMINUSONE daisy motif is found embroidered on the back tabs. They also worked on the detailing on the tooling and aglets of the shoe.

The name for the footwear was taken from blending Korean martial arts taekwondo, G-Dragon's Korean name Kwon Ji Young, and Nike's slogan "Just Do It".

The Nike Kwondo1 releases in the Philippines exclusively via Commonwealth on December 3.

A pair will set you back P6,595.