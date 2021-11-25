Gilas awaiting FIBA Asia Cup draw early December

Gilas Pilipinas during the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will find out their fate for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup early next month.

Among the 16 teams qualified for the regional tiff, the Philippine team will get the picture for the group stages during the draw on December 8.

The new schedule for the Asia tournament was also confirmed to take place on July 12 to 24 next year, almost a year since its original schedule of August 2021.

Among the teams that Gilas can possibly be grouped with are regional rival South Korea, hosts Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Asia powerhouse Japan, and Iran.

Also included in the 16 teams qualified are defending champions Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Gilas will look to add to the Philippines' five gold medal finishes in the tournament and end 36-year championship drought.

The Philippines last became champion of the FIBA Asia Cup in the 1985 edition in Kuala Lumpur.