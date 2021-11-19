




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Pasig stuns Nueva Ecija, enters FilBasket semis
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 3:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pasig stuns Nueva Ecija, enters FilBasket semis
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Pasig-Sta. Lucia overhauled its twice-to-beat disadvantage and brought down Nueva Ecija, 79-66, to claim the last ticket to the semifinal bus in the FilBasket Subic Championship at the Subic Gym Thursday.



The fifth-seeded Realtors thus completed an improbable finish as it completed their upset of the fourth-seeded Nueva Ecija cagers after the former beat the latter, 99-79, their first quarterfinal duel.



Pasig thus set up a knockout semis showdown with AICC Manila, which hurdled MTrans Batangas, 75-65, also last Tuesday.



Cedrick Ablaza and Justin Arana each had double-double effort with the former finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds and the latter winding up with 13 points and 11 caroms in delivering the critical blows.



Pasig also returned the favor to Nueva Ecija, which edged the former, 70-68, in the elimination round last Oc. 31.



Ryan Costelo led the team in scoring with 18 points and topped it with eight boards and three assists while team captain Jeric Teng scattered 16, most of which came in the first half when the Realtors made their move in erecting a 40-26 lead at halftime.



There was no looking back from there.



The other semis clash pits Davao Occidental and San Juan-Go for Gold.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

