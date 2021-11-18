




































































 




   







   















PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 1:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
MANILA, Philippines — PBA veteran Alex Cabagnot has announced that he is entering the realm of sports management after playing for more than 15 years in the PBA.



Cabagnot, recently traded to the Terrafirma Dyip from the San Miguel Beermen, told Philstar.com that he is now an owner of a team in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).





Per Cabagnot, he currently holds the stake for the Bacolod-based squad in the league.



Bacolod was previously known as the Bacolod Master Sardines.



"I'm blessed to share [that] I've achieved a goal I never thought I would accomplish. I'm now the new owner of a team in the MPBL, Bacolod," Cabagnot told Philstar.com.



Cabagnot's PBA career was shaken after he was traded to the Terrafirma Dyip from his longtime club SMB.



But now, he's taking a proactive role to continue moving forward in the sport of basketball.



"One door closes but another opens," he said.



The MPBL is set to stage an invitational tournament later this year before going back to its staple home-and-away format by next year if the health situation allows.



The league is also working toward becoming professional after previously operating as an amateur league.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

