MPBL sees return to home-and-away play next year

MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is determined to go back to its staple home-and-away format next year when it tries to stage a full season anew after the slated Chooks-to-Go-MPBL Invitational Tournament this year.

Given a better situation and more relaxed restrictions in 2022, the regional league that is set to turn professional soon said a full-swing comeback in June that has been its traditional season opener looms as a huge possibility.

“Mas okay na siguro ang sitwasyon next year so magiging busy tayo. Tuloy-tuloy na iyong pag-reignite natin at marami tayong plano sa 2022,” said league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

The MPBL is also looking to hold a preseason tournament in Metro Manila in February that will run for up to three months to prepare the teams for a long trek in their return to a full season journey.

The league last held a complete tournament for the delayed 2019-2020 Lakan Season that was only finished in March this year under a full-bubble setting in Subic due to the pandemic.

For now, the league is finalizing details for the Invitational Tournament set December 11-21 featuring 22 teams led by Lakan Season champion Davao Occidental.

The Invitationals will follow a FIBA-type format for 10 days as MPBL’s test run before going pro under the monitoring of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Games and Amusements Board.