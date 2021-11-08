Karate Pilipinas attains world recognition

MANILA, Philippines – Karate Pilipinas will be officially the country’s governing body of the sport next week.

Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim on Monday said the World Karate Federation (WKF) will give its full blessing when it holds its world congress on November 16 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It will precede the World Championships set Nov. 18-21 also in Dubai where the country will be represented by a crack team headed by World No. 2 Junna Tsukii, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim, Enrico Vasquez, Jr. and Sarah Pangilinan.

“We were supposed to get recognition last year but there was no congress because of the pandemic,” said Lim.

Lim will be joined in Dubai by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board member Ramon Fernandez, who was personally invited by WKF president Antonio Espinos.

National team coaches Okay Arpa and Chino Veguillas.

Karate Pilipinas was given provisional recognition by the WKF three years ago after succeeding the Philippine Karate Federation (PKF).