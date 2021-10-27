Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson once provided a spark off the bench to help the Utah Jazz fend off the Denver Nuggets, 122-110, for a 3-0 start to the season on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Clarkson had an efficient 19 points in 23 minutes of action to lead three subs who finished in double-digit scoring. He also eclipsed a career milestone after passing the 8,000-point mark in scoring.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year also started a crucial run to end the third salvo, including a 3-pointer to break a deadlock with 25.2 ticks left in the period, 91-88.

He also converted on a driving layup early in the fourth quarter to create breathing space for the Jazz, 96-93.

Clarkson's bucket began a 14-4 run for the Jazz in the final period which helped create separation between the two teams.

Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz in scoring with 23 points. Donovan Mitchell scattered 22 points.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic exited the game early as he suffered a knee contusion.

He had 24 points in 15 minutes of play.

In the other games, the New York Knicks ended a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers to improve to 3-1, 112-99.

The Golden State Warriors also logged their first 4-0 start since the 2015-16 season after a 106-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jalen Green, the other Fil-Am player in the NBA, struggled in a botched upset attempt against the Dallas Mavericks, 116-106.

Green had 10 points on a 4-of-16 shooting clip in the loss.

The Los Angeles Lakers, for their part, eked out a 125-121 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis paced the Lakers on offense with 35 points and 17 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook also had his breakout game for the Lakers with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.