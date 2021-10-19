




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 2:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
Jayke Joson
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live contract with a management firm aligned with UFC star Conor McGregor.



In an interview with SMNI News on YouTube last Monday, film producer and former actor Jayke Joson stressed that the eight-division world champion did not honor his commitment with Paradigm Sports Management (PSM), leading to a falling out between them.



Joson, who used to be among the most prominent members of Pacquiao’s entourage, also claimed that Pacquiao — now a presidential aspirant — had asked PSM for an advance payment of more than $2 million (approximately Php100 million).



“And then since he already signed it, he already asked us to get an advance payment from the Paradigm which is not part of their system. So we talked to the Paradigm to make way for the request of the senator because we knew he would use the money to help the people, is it right?” Joson said.



“And then, we got it and Paradigm delivered the money. This is on record, so Paradigm gave $2 million since he would be fighting against anyone Paradigm wanted him to fight. He even attempted to ask for additional $2 million but the fight against [Conor] McGregor didn’t push through,” he said.



Pacquiao aligned himself with PSM in the hopes of landing a boxing match with McGregor, who is being managed by PSM. But the UFC star lost his rematch with Daniel Porier last January, dashing hopes for a Pacquiao-McGregor bout.



“Then, Paradigm declined the senator’s additional $2 million request. To please the senator, we tried to raise the amount coming from our own pocket. Me and Arnold Vegafria were able to collect P65 million and we gave the money to him.”



PSM, claiming a breach of contract, took Pacquiao to court prior to his fight with Yordenis Ugas, with the management firm saying it already had arranged for Pacquiao to take on welterweight contender Mikey Garcia. PSM claimed Pacquiao gave them the impression that he would fight Garcia, but the senator instead signed on to fight Errol Spence Jr. under Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).



A US court eventually ruled in Pacquiao’s favor, denying PSM’s attempt to stop the Pacquiao-Spence bout.



Ugas stepped in for Spence after the latter went down with an eye injury, and the Cuban stunned Pacquiao in their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last August.



Joson, for his part, insisted that Pacquiao did not return the money advanced by PSM.



“After he got the money from the Paradigm, he ran away with the money and he didn’t honor and follow what’s in the contract,” Joson added. “Our friendship for so many years was just simply forgotten.”



Joson recalled that Pacquiao tasked him and business manager Arnold Vegafria to find a lucrative fight for the boxer last October 2019.



“Our interest was just for his own good — that’s what we’ve been thinking always,” said Joson, the first nominee Frontliners party-list, which is eyeing a Congress seat in next year’s polls.



“But he just left us,” he said.



Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s camp on Tuesday categorically denied Joson’s claims, saying they will file a cyber libel case against the boxer’s former aide.



In a report by ABS-CBN News, Pacquiao’s legal counsel and spokesperson Atty. Nikki de Vega said they will sue Joson for what they claimed as “fabricated statements”.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JAYKE JOSON
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 School over Gilas?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s a looming conflict in the schedule of games involving varsity players from the UAAP and Gilas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Around 96% of NBA players vaccinated against COVID-19, says commissioner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Around 96% of NBA players vaccinated against COVID-19, says commissioner


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that around 96% of players in the league have now been vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matsuyama, Schauffele headline as PGA Tour golf returns to Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matsuyama, Schauffele headline as PGA Tour golf returns to Asia


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US PGA Tour returns to Asia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic when Japan hosts the Zozo Championship this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eyes on Giannis, Kyrie, LeBron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eyes on Giannis, Kyrie, LeBron


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo chases another title, the Brooklyn Nets move on without Kyrie Irving and LeBron James unveils his new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 View from Board 2: International Master Jem Garcia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
View from Board 2: International Master Jem Garcia


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The view from Board Two of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights is two-fold for International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaccinated players unlikely to get Australian Open visa, says official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaccinated players unlikely to get Australian Open visa, says official


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, throwing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Cup tug-of-war
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Cup tug-of-war


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT and Magnolia are both hoping third time’s the charm when they dispute the coveted PBA Philippine Cup crown beginning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abueva keeps pole position
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abueva keeps pole position


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva kept pole position in the PBA Best Player of the Conference derby at the end of the semifinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s coach targets gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s coach targets gold


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo’s Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya expects stiff competition at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with