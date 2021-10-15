Magnolia closes out Meralco in Game 6, enters PBA finals

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots have switched the lights off on the Meralco Bolts' PBA Philippine Cup title bid.

The Hotshots gave Meralco the boot in a 93-85 Game Six closeout at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday to become the first team through to the finals.

Magnolia came out on top despite the Bolts' strong 11-0 start.

Rome dela Rosa gave the spark for Magnolia when he converted on back-to-back triples to give his team their first lead of the game in the second salvo, 39-35.

That seemed to be the beginning of the end for the Bolts as the Hotshots turned the tide in their favor and even led by as much as 11 points.

However, it was no walk in the park for the Hotshot with Meralco leading a fightback at the tailend of the third period.

With just 52 ticks left in the third, the Bolts found themselves within two, 70-68.

But the rally was not enough as Magnolia was able to fend off the Bolts and hang on for the win.

Ian Sangalang top-scored for Magnolia with 19 points. He also had 14 boards and six assists.

Dela Rosa and Mark Barroca chipped in 16 points each while Calvin Abueva and Jio Jalalon scattered 11 apiece.

Paul Lee was limited by the Bolts' defense as he was held to only four points — all of which came from the charity stripe.

Raymund Almazan paced the Bolts in the losing effort with 16 points and 12 boards.

Magnolia now awaits the winner of the Game Seven tussle between the San Miguel Beermen and TNT Tropang Giga.