




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Olympic boxers back for SEA Games
                        

                           
Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — ABAP head coach Don Abnett said yesterday he’s 100 percent sure the country’s four Tokyo Olympic boxers will be back in the ring to go for gold at the SEA Games in Vietnam in May but at the moment, he’s mapping out plans to recall the national pool for training as soon as PSC gives the go-signal.



Abnett hasn’t left Manila since arriving from Tokyo last August and it’s been over two years that he hasn’t visited family in Australia, his home country. He’s scheduled for an appearance at the Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday for an extension of his work visa. “From what they’ve indicated, Nesthy (Petecio), Carlo (Paalam), Eumir (Marcial) and Irish (Magno) will fight in the next SEA Games,” said Abnett.



ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson cited two factors in explaining the boxing team’s unprecedented showing in Tokyo, reflected by two silvers and a bronze or a 75 percent success rate. “The first factor was Abnett and the second was the fair officiating that was a result of IOC taking over supervision through the Boxing Task Force from AIBA,” he said. “Don deserves credit. Since he joined in 2019, we’ve captured a gold and silver at the worlds, dominated the last SEA Games, qualified four boxers to the Olympics and brought back three Olympic medals. Don’s totally committed to ABAP. I think since coming over from Australia three years ago, he’s visited his kids only once and just for two weeks.”



Picson said the conduct of the Olympic boxing event went smoothly. “I really don’t know about AIBA,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be any effort from AIBA to comply with IOC’s demands for reform. All I know is the Olympic event was conducted fair and square by the task force. Price Waterhouse was brought in to make sure procedures were above board, they were strict, meticulous and methodical. They were contracted by IOC even during the qualifying stages.”



Abnett said there are about four female and six male boxers living in Baguio but training camp hasn’t been opened, pending IATF approval. “We’re doing online training,” he said. “Actually, we need to see our boxers face to face, analyze their condition before we decide who’ll be in the national pool. Our Olympians are still celebrating and running around the country but they deserve it. Once we get approval to resume training, we’ll recall everyone.”



Abnett said ABAP is considering a return to Thailand for training, repeating what the team did before the Olympics. Before the year ends, Abnett said ABAP plans to participate in the Asian U22 Championships in Uzbekistan on Dec. 7-17 and the AIBA World Women’s Championships in Istanbul in December with no definite dates set. A total of $2.6 million in prize money will be at stake in Istanbul with $100,000 for a gold medal, $50,000 for a silver and $25,000 for a bronze.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABAP
                                                      SEA GAMES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from absorbing their own blowout loss in Game Three, SMB bounced back tremendously to deadlock the series at 2-2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy Ravena's San-En survives Kobe Paras, Niigata comeback bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy Ravena's San-En survives Kobe Paras, Niigata comeback bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ravena thus drew his matchup with former collegiate rival Kobe Paras who plays for Niigata, 1-1.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her first competition since the US Open Final, Fernandez showed no rust in her second round match up against the French ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots on cusp of finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots on cusp of finals


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia reasserted itself against injury-hit rival Meralco yesterday in Bacolor, Pampanga, 81-69, to plant its foot on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso in contention after firing four-under 67
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso in contention after firing four-under 67


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine pride Yuka Saso put herself in striking position as she vaulted into joint second with a four-under-par 67 in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirdy Ravena got back at Kobe Paras as the San-en NeoPhoenix escaped past the Niigata Albirex BB, 85-82, in the Japan B....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ginebra fans, philatelists rejoice
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 October 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Ginebra San Miguel fans and stamp collectors have reason to celebrate. On Oct. 16, the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) is releasing a collectible set of eight stamps bearing the image of Robert Jaworski to launch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia holds off Bolts comeback to move on cusp of Philippine Cup finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia holds off Bolts comeback to move on cusp of Philippine Cup finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mark Barroca shot a dagger three-pointer with 2:12 left in the game to put one foot in for Magnolia in the finals as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with