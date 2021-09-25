San Juan-Pasig, Surigao-Negros highlight PCAP Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig King Pirates are in their best start of the maiden season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

At 4-1 with 70 points in the third conference — the PCAP-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup — they are creeping right behind the San Juan Predators, the sole remaining undefeated squad in the Northern Division with a 5-0 slate.

The King Pirates lost by a hairline to the Laguna Heroes but trounced the Manila Indios Bravos. Now, they are up against the other super power of the north, San Juan. And no doubt, this is a big test of Pasig’s title ambitions.

Pasig is led by David Elorta, Roland Salvador, Sherily Cua, Rudy Ibanez, GM Darwin Laylo, Eric Labog Jr. and Kevin Arquero.

The Predators and the King Pirates clash in the first match of the Saturday double header.

The other big match is a Southern Division clash between second running 4-0 Negros Kingsmen and the 3-2 Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

The Kingsmen have rebounded well in this third conferences after a lackluster second conference where they finished fourth in the regular season and never seemed to have found their groove.

Now back in the thick of the fight, Negros hopes to keep their unbeaten slate behind FM Nelson Mariano III, FM Mari Turqueza, AGM Joy Acedo, NM Dr. Jenny Mayor, Adrian dela Cruz, Theseus Benitez Jr., and NM Rolzon Roullo.

The match will serve as a litmus test for Surigao that has climbed the standings of the south since the first conference.

The Fianchetto Checkmates missed the play-offs in the All-Filipino Cup, booked their slot in the play-offs in the Wesley So Cup, and now are moving up in the standings.

They have two chances to better their record, first against, Negros, and second, against the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit in the second match of the double header.

Other key matches of the day include struggling Caloocan going up against Manila, Camarines taking on Lapu Lapu, Pasig going up against a rejuvenated Rizal Batch Towers, and Toledo versus Negros.