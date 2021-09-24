








































































 




   

   









Pacquiao tests chess mettle vs world champ Magnus Carlsen's virtual version
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 12:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacquiao tests chess mettle vs world champ Magnus Carlsen's virtual version
Manny Pacquiao
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – What will happen if Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao faces off in a chess match against the 10-year-old computer version of reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen?



Pacquiao, who dabbles into many sports outside boxing including the royal game, will clash with the 10-year-old app version of the Norwegian champion in the Magnus Carlsen Celebrity Challenge on October 1.



The 12-time world champion boxer-turned politician is the latest and greatest in a line of big names to take on Carlsen’s younger self at the latter’s own game in a unique format to be staged during the Finals event of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.



“I am very much excited to play Magnus Carlsen, the world chess champion. This is something that doesn’t happen every day and I will be placed in a different arena this time around,” said Senator.



 “Are you ready to rumble? Boxing megastar Manny Pacquiao joins the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Finals to take on 10-year-old me on the Play Magnus app,” Carlsen, for his part, said.



“Can the Pacman lay a glove on me? Or will he be out cold? Be sure to watch the broadcast on Oct. 1 to find out,” he added.



Pacquiao hopes to become the first non-chess celebrity to beat Carlsen’s younger version on the Play Magnus app.



The longest anyone has survived is 49 moves.



Pacquiao is also using this event to raise awareness for the “Stop Asian Hate” campaign as he will get $5,000 to donate to his chosen charity for just taking part in the spectacle.



If he ends up winning, Pacquaio will get to contribute more the cause with an extra $50,000 purse.



Pacquiao’s selected organization is the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, which is aimed at alleviating poverty in the Philippines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

