








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 4:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom
The Gilas Pilipinas Women squad during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – After a long break, the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is back in training with hopes of quickly making up for lost ground as international competitions return to action starting with the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup this month.



The Nationals have buckled down to work this week, staying at the JET Hotel and the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas under a bubble setup to brace for a tall order in the Asia Cup set Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 in Amman, Jordan.



“It’s good that we can finally start working together. We have not been together as a team for a while now so this is a chance for us to rebuild our chemistry with each other,” said Gilas women’s program director and head coach Pat Aquino.



Aquino and his wards last saw action in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which they ruled with a twin-title in 3x3 and 5-on-5 events.



Almost two years since then, they will be in for a tough comeback after being drawn in Group B of the Asia Cup with powerhouse clubs Australia, China and Chinese Taipei.



Sans anchor Jack Animam due to her Serbian pro league stint, Gilas will lean on its SEA Games core composed of Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Chack Cabinbin, Khate Castillo, Clare Castro, Ria Nabalan, Mar Prado and Andrea Tongco.



Making their 5-on-5 team debuts are US NCAA Division I standout Ella Fajardo, Kristin Cayabyab, Karl Ann Pingol and Camille Clarin after their 3x3 youth stints.



Aquino, meanwhile, will be assisted by Ramon Garcia, Julie Amos, and Mark Solano with trainer Paolo Gorospe and physical therapist Rassel Urag.



The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), led by president Al Panlilio, also assured its full support to the Gilas women’s much-awaited comeback.



“The continued growth of women’s basketball in the country is one of the pillars of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and this is why the federation along with our partners will do everything we can to support our Gilas Pilipinas Women,” said SBP Special Assistant to the President Ryan Gregorio.



“Under the leadership of SBP President Al Panlilio and our Program Director and head coach Pat Aquino, our Gilas Pilipinas Women have grown by leaps and bounds already. Competing in Division A is proof of that and so was the double gold-medal haul in the last SEA Games. The pandemic has presented a unique challenge but the SBP is confident that our team will do the very best they can to represent the country in Jordan,” added Butch Antonio, SBP Deputy Executive Director.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino chess players who will be caught cheating will be banned from playing in all online National Chess Federation of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez told to 'go out and have fun' by father-coach as US Open run continues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez told to 'go out and have fun' by father-coach as US Open run continues


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Leylah Fernandez, who delivered another stunner in the US Open, was inspired by pre-match strategy from her father/coach Jorge,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante targets W Series, Formula 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante targets W Series, Formula 1


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her first step to F1 will come in October when she races in the 2021 FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars program.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Self-trust tows Fernandez to gutsy US Open quarterfinal win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Self-trust tows Fernandez to gutsy US Open quarterfinal win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pitted against World No. 5 Elina Svitolina, Fernandez needed to pull out all the stops against the fierce competitor.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine volleyball rosters for Asian Club Championships known
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine volleyball rosters for Asian Club Championships known


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Set to unfurl in Thailand come October, two women's teams and one men's team will be seeing action for the country's first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio confident ahead of title defense vs fierce rival Saruta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio confident ahead of title defense vs fierce rival Saruta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Confidence comes even as Pacio will be facing rival Yosuke Saruta in his first taste of action since early 2020.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsayo capitalizes on dream to fight in Pacquiao's undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsayo capitalizes on dream to fight in Pacquiao's undercard


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mark Magsayo fulfilled a dream he had long chased — fighting in the same card as Filipino boxing legend Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCAP 3rd conference to kick off Sept. 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCAP 3rd conference to kick off Sept. 15


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The season-ending Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup begins on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator&rsquo;s second Predacast Masterclass
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator’s second Predacast Masterclass


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top content creators CongTV, Alodia Gosiengfiao and TNC Predator are just some of Predator Masters who are sharing their knowledge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with