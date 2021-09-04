








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Spartan Race returns in the Philippines after COVID-19 hiatus
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 1:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Spartan Race returns in the Philippines after COVID-19 hiatus
Spartan Races will be making a return to the Philippines for the first time in nearly two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic
spartanrace.ph
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Spartan Race is making its return to Philippine soil for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



Catering to fitness buffs eager to hit the course in nearly two years, Spartan has four events lined up starting at the end of this month.



A Spartan Race Sprint — a 5-kilometer route with 20 obstacles — will usher in the events for the year as part of the Spartan Philippines National Series and will be held through four weekends at the Batangas Lakelands in Balete beginning September 25 and 26.



The Spartan Race Beast, and the Spartan Race Ultra, which is 21 kilometers with 30 obstacles, and 50 kilometers with 60 obstacles, respectively, are penciled in on December 18 and 19 at the Lima Technology Park Batangas.



Meanwhile, a 12-hour Spartan Extreme Endurance race is tentatively set for November in San Antonio, Zambales.



Also in the fold is a Virtual Spartan Trail that is set to run from October to December.



According to Spartan Philippines Race Director Mike Reyes, they definitely struggled during the pandemic with events pushed back due to its nature.



But with the help of their personnel and respective partners, like AIA Vitality and Batangas Lakelands, they were able to get back on their feet sooner rather than later.



"Like a lot of industries, the pandemic has really hurt us. We're a massive participatory events company, and obviously we're at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to priority to get back to work because, lots of people coming together doesn't really fit well with the pandemic. So it's been very very challenging for us," said Reyes during a press conference on Friday.



"And I've got to say, I wanna give a round of applause to (General Manager) Marc [Celis], Micca [de Joya], and our other partners that joined us over this pandemic for helping us bring Spartan Philippines back," he continued. "If it wasn't for them, I'm not sure if we would've been able to come back this fast,"



Spartan's 'Now Normal'



However, due to the current pandemic, the Spartan Philippines events will have a little tweaking to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all participants.










In the National Series, only two categories will be available for participants -- the Elite and Open, with Spartan doing away with the age groups for now due to logistical concerns.



Runners also face stringent protocols like being subject to an RT-PCR test or Laboratory Generated Antigen Test not more than 72 hours before they compete.



While a vaccine will not be mandatory, runners will be grouped together in heats during the races based on their vaccination status.



Masks will also be mandatory during the event's registration, in the festival and awarding venues, and as in the start and finish lines to ensure the safety of runners.



New races await



Apart from getting back into the fold in 2021, Spartan Philippines will also be introducing new races next year.



New races to be launched in 2022 include the first-ever Asian-based qualifying race for La Ruta -- the hardest mountain bike race in the world.



Also in the plans is the first Spartan Stadion in the country, a 5-kilometer, 20 obstacle race through a landmark stadium in the Philippines.



Wrapping up the list of slated launches is the DEKA, a decathlon of functional fitness designed for all levels of physical fitness.



For more information on the return of Spartan Philippines, visit the website.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RACING
                                                      SPARTAN RACE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach declines comment on Justin tirade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach declines comment on Justin tirade


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s a brewing split between Freddie Roach and Justin Fortune in the wake of Manny Pacquiao’s recent loss to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is still pondering his ring plans post-Yordenis Ugas even as the fighting senator contemplates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines routed Taipei, Australia and Lebanon to zoom to a share of the lead after three rounds in Division 2’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bloodied Zamboanga loses to Korean foe in Grand Prix quarterfinal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bloodied Zamboanga loses to Korean foe in Grand Prix quarterfinal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite looking in control for most of the bout with her grappling that held Ham to the side of the cage, Zamboanga did not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss to Fil-Canadian
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss to Fil-Canadian


                              

                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, wiping away tears after a stunning US Open upset loss on Friday, said she will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 De La Hoya scraps comeback fight after catching COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De La Hoya scraps comeback fight after catching COVID-19


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
De La Hoya indicated he hoped to reschedule his return to the ring for later this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel restrictions bar BREN from Valorant Masters in Berlin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel restrictions bar BREN from Valorant Masters in Berlin


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
To the heartbreak of Filipino esports fans, the "BRENLIN" dream has been shutdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dyip on a roll, humble Kings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dyip on a roll, humble Kings


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hot-shooting Juami Tiongson and Terrafirma proved they’re a legit threat as they claimed the scalp of another heavyweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic cruises past Griekspoor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic cruises past Griekspoor


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic moved five matches from completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with