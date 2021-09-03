FEU top supplier of talent in PBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University Tamaraws have the most number of alumni playing in the ongoing Philippine Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association.

FEU currently has 19 players plying their trade across nine of 12 ball clubs.

The Alaska Aces lined up Barkley Ebona and Alec Stockton.

Barangay Ginebra features Jeff Chan, Ken Holmqvist and Arvin Tolentino.

The Backwater Bossing have Ron Dennison, Mike Tolomia and Richard Escoto. They also have their second to the last head coach in Nash Racela calling the shots for the Bossing.

The Terrafirma Dyip list Aldrech Ramos in their roster.

The Meralco Bolts have Mac Belo while the San Miguel Beermen have Arwind Santos, Terrence Romeo and Wendell Comboy.

The TNT Tropang Giga three Tams with Gryann Mendoza, Roger Pogoy, and Chris Exciminiano.

The Magnolia Hotshots have long time player Andy Mark Barroca.

And lastly, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters RR Garcia and Alfrancis Tamsi.

“We are extremely proud of our players in the PBA,” said FEU’s Athletic Director Mark Molina. “They are the faces of our program. Player development has always been the strength and the focus of basketball program. We seldom end up with highly recruited blue chips from high school but our coaches do a great job in identifying and then developing the talent into professional level players.”

The high of 19 by FEU beats Ateneo’s 18 that they had several seasons ago. As of the current Philippine Cup, there are 16 former Blue Eagles listed.

San Beda lists 15 former Red Lions while Letran and La Salle each have 11. The University of the East is another school with double digit alumni with 10.