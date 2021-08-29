Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final

MANILA, Philippines — Ernie Gawilan has qualified to the medal rounds of the men's 400-meter freestyle S7.

Gawilan, who fell just one place short of the final in his first event, the 200-meter individual medley, finished 6th out of nine swimmers to move on to the next round with a time of 4:58.58.

The Top 8 times in the two heats qualified for the final.

Israel's Mark Malyar enters the final with the best time among the swimmers with 4:41.82, a new Paralympic record.

Gawilan thus competes in the Final set later today at 5:00 p.m. Japan time (4:00 p.m., Manila time).

He is the second among Philippine para athletes to compete in the medal round today as wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan competes in the Men's 1,500 meter T52 event at 8:42 p.m. Japan time (7:42 p.m., Manila).

Mangliwan hopes to recover from a disqualification in the final of his pet event Men's 400-meter T52 where he logged a personal best before being declared disqualified due to lane infringement.