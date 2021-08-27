Mangliwan logs personal best, but is disqualified in Paralympic final

MANILA, Philippines — It was a tough break for Filipino wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan after getting disqualified in the 400-meter T52 race final at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Mangliwan had logged a personal best of 1:00.80 in the race, good enough for 5th place among eight finalists.

It would all be for naught, though, as the Filipino and USA's Isaiah Rigo were both disqualified from the competition due to "lane infringement" per Rule WPA 18.5a.

Mangliwan's time in Tokyo had surpassed his personal best by almost two seconds, with his previous record standing at 1:02.17.

It would have also given him a better finish than in Rio when he finished seventh out of eight racers in the same event final.

Podium finishers in the event were Japan's Tomoki Sato, USA's Raymond Martin, and Sato's compatriot Hirokazu Ueyonabaru who took gold, silver, and bronze, respectively.

Mangliwan has a chance to recover from this unfortunate disqualification when he competes in two more races.

He is set to race in the 1,500-meter event, and the 100-meter event on August 29 and September 3, respectively.