Wheelchair racer Mangliwan books slot in 400M Final in Paralympics

Jerrold Mangliwan gives Team Philippines its first shot at a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines is headed to their first final in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan became the first Filipino para athlete through to the medal rounds after he qualified in 400-meter T-52 event in wheelchair racing.

After finishing out of the Top 3 in Heat 1, which would have granted him an outright berth to the Final, Mangliwan managed to move on to the next round after being the next fastest after the Top 3 in Heats 1 and 2.

Mangliwan logged 1:03.41, finishing 7th among the eight finalists.

The Final is set tonight at 8:16 p.m. Japan time (7:16 p.m., Manila time).

The wheelchair racer, who also qualified in the 400-meter event final in 2016, is looking to give the Filipino para athletes their first medal for this edition of the Games in Tokyo.