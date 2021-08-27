Wheelchair racer Mangliwan books slot in 400M Final in Paralympics










































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 10:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines is headed to their first final in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.



Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan became the first Filipino para athlete through to the medal rounds after he qualified in 400-meter T-52 event in wheelchair racing.



After finishing out of the Top 3 in Heat 1, which would have granted him an outright berth to the Final, Mangliwan managed to move on to the next round after being the next fastest after the Top 3 in Heats 1 and 2.



Mangliwan logged 1:03.41, finishing 7th among the eight finalists.



The Final is set tonight at 8:16 p.m. Japan time (7:16 p.m., Manila time).



The wheelchair racer, who also qualified in the 400-meter event final in 2016, is looking to give the Filipino para athletes their first medal for this edition of the Games in Tokyo.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 27, 2021 - 9:53am                           


                           

                              
Bookmark this page for updates on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 27, 2021 - 9:53am                              


                              
Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 26, 2021 - 8:51am                              


                              
Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19. 



He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through.



The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 24, 2021 - 9:43am                              


                              
Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases.



The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty.



Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 3:53pm                              


                              
The Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.



Japan's daily infections topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, with the number of severe cases also higher than ever as the nation battles a fifth wave driven by the more contagious Delta variant.



As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 19, 2021 - 10:33am                              


                              
A global campaign aimed at ending discrimination towards the world's 1.2 billion people with disabilities kicked off Thursday spearheaded by Paralympic chiefs and backed by a broad group of international organisations.



The campaign, called WeThe15, aims to "be the biggest ever human rights movement", representing the 15 percent of the world's population estimated by the UN to have a disability.



Backed by corporate muscle and bringing together organisations from the worlds of sport, human rights, policy, and arts and entertainment, the launch comes less than a week before the Tokyo Paralympics open on August 24.



"We believe that it's really going to be a game-changer," International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons told AFP. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Manny hints at rematch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny hints at rematch


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It seems that retirement is far from Manny Pacquiao’s mind as the Filipino superstar hinted of a rematch with Cuban...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adelaide yesterday announced the decision effective immediately, prompting the squad to find a new chief tactician less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 So virtual Grand Chess Tour champ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
So virtual Grand Chess Tour champ


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wesley So will tie reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen as the most titled player in the Grand Chess Tour.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 So set to tie Carlsen as most titled player in Grand Chess Tour
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
So set to tie Carlsen as most titled player in Grand Chess Tour


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
So, who was born and grew up in Cavite but rose to as high as No. 2 in the world when he migrated years ago to the US where...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WBC chief thinks Pacquiao won't retire yet


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman expects Manny Pacquiao to return to the ring after losing to Cuban Yordenis...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Ronaldo tipped to join Manchester City before transfer window shuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ronaldo tipped to join Manchester City before transfer window shuts


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sky Sport Italia claimed the Portugal captain has even cleaned out his locker in the dressing room at Juventus and is reluctant...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Messi close to debut but PSG preoccupied by Mbappe future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Messi close to debut but PSG preoccupied by Mbappe future


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mbappe, in the final year of his contract, has already been starring for PSG this season and scored his first goal of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Players can&rsquo;t wait to resume all-Filipino rumble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Players can’t wait to resume all-Filipino rumble


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
PBA players can’t wait to troop back to the court and reap the fruits of their efforts to get the stalled Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Tough start for Bejino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tough start for Bejino


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines got off to a slow start as swimmer Gary Bejino ended up dead last in the 200-meter individual medley SM6 in...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pacquiao WBA&rsquo;s Champ for Life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao WBA’s Champ for Life


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
After stripping Manny Pacquiao of the (super) welterweight title, the World Boxing Association is making it up to the Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
