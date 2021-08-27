Wheelchair racer Mangliwan books slot in 400M Final in Paralympics
MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines is headed to their first final in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan became the first Filipino para athlete through to the medal rounds after he qualified in 400-meter T-52 event in wheelchair racing.
After finishing out of the Top 3 in Heat 1, which would have granted him an outright berth to the Final, Mangliwan managed to move on to the next round after being the next fastest after the Top 3 in Heats 1 and 2.
Mangliwan logged 1:03.41, finishing 7th among the eight finalists.
The Final is set tonight at 8:16 p.m. Japan time (7:16 p.m., Manila time).
The wheelchair racer, who also qualified in the 400-meter event final in 2016, is looking to give the Filipino para athletes their first medal for this edition of the Games in Tokyo.
Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales
Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19.
He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through.
The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales
Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases.
The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty.
Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP
The Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.
Japan's daily infections topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, with the number of severe cases also higher than ever as the nation battles a fifth wave driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance. — AFP
A global campaign aimed at ending discrimination towards the world's 1.2 billion people with disabilities kicked off Thursday spearheaded by Paralympic chiefs and backed by a broad group of international organisations.
The campaign, called WeThe15, aims to "be the biggest ever human rights movement", representing the 15 percent of the world's population estimated by the UN to have a disability.
Backed by corporate muscle and bringing together organisations from the worlds of sport, human rights, policy, and arts and entertainment, the launch comes less than a week before the Tokyo Paralympics open on August 24.
"We believe that it's really going to be a game-changer," International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons told AFP. — AFP
