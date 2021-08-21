








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas
                        

                           
August 21, 2021 | 11:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas
Senator Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (L) faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba (R) after their weigh-in on August 20, 2021 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao and Ugas will fight Saturday August 21 at T-Mobile Arena.

AFP / Patrick T. Fallon
MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao is making his long-awaited return to the boxing ring in a WBA (Super) welterweight title match against Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Though Pacquiao's return from a two-year absence was marred by a last-minute opponent change after an injury to Errol Spence Jr., Pacquiao's bid to regain his WBA strap will still be a sight to behold.



Filipino fans can catch the action in various channels and radio stations either live or delayed telecast come Sunday in Manila.



Catch the 42-year-old Pacquiao attempt to turn back Father Time anew in the following mediums.



1. Free TV



There will be a number of options for Pacquiao fans on free TV as the fight is set to be shown in three different networks.



TV5, GMA and CNN Philippines will all be airing the bout, although slightly delayed, beginning 11 a.m.



A replay of the bout will also be aired on GMA Sunday evening at 10:30.



2. Radio



Meanwhile on Radio, a blow-by-blow account of the fight will be available for listeners as the action goes on live on DZBB 594.



DZBB holds exclusive radio coverage on the fight in its main station and in all Super Radyo stations nationwide.



3. Cable



Royal Cable subscribers in Laguna will be able to watch a live telecast of the bout for free.



The cable company is set to give its customers in Laguna free access to the telecast, as long as they are subscribed to any bundle of cable and internet plan, or have simply updated your account this month.



The telecast will begin an 9 a.m. on Channel 6.



4. Pay-per-view



The Pacquiao-Ugas fight is available for pay-per-view on all major pay TV and cable providers like Cignal and Sky.



However, a premium of about P750 is required to avail of the live telecast.



5. Livestream



The fight will also be made available on livestream through various providers.



TAP Digital Media Ventures Corp., who actually holds the broadcast rights, will make it available on its streaming service app TAPGo.



The fight can also be viewed via WeTVPhilippines' app WeTV and Globe's Upstream.ph.



However, various subscription prices must be paid in each of the providers to be able to catch the action.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

