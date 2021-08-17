Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag is making himself known as an effective member of the coaching staff through his stint with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his second stint with the team, Alapag says he has taken an "active role" with the team, doing a number of things behind the scenes to help the Kings succeed in the pocket tournament.

"I obviously have an active role on the staff as an assistant coach, doing everything from scouting to video to helping out, running drills during practice," Alapag said during an interview with East Asia Super League.

"I've been really immersing myself in the whole experience, and again loving every minute of it... It's a great group of people," he added of the Kings' organization.

Alapag first joined the Sacramento Kings fold in 2019 when he was first tapped to be an assistant coach also in the Summer League.

Now, slowly but surely making his dent in the NBA coaching scene, Alapag looks forward to whatever is next for him.

"I'm just thankful to be here, and excited to see what happens next," said Alapag.

The former national team stalwart is looking to break into the regular season of the NBA as an assistant coach.

Job's not done yet in Las Vegas, though, as the Sacramento Kings are set to play in the NBA Summer League Championship Game against the Boston Celtics after going 4-0.

The Kings and Celtics lock horns on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to compete for the Summer League title.