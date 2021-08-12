Coach sees Team Lakay's Pacatiw as future titlist in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Coach Mark Sangiao has seen no shortage of world champions in Singapore promotion ONE Championship from his Team Lakay wards.

With the likes of reigning strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio, and former world titlists Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Geje Eustaquio, and Kevin Belingon, the Baguio stable has produced most of the country's top athletes in the sport.

Now, with a new generation of Team Lakay fighters like Jeremy Pacatiw, Stephen Loman, and his own son Jhanlo, Sangiao believes it will be no different this time.

According to the multi-titled coach, Pacatiw, in particular, has what it takes to wrap ONE Championship's gold strap around his waist.

"Nakikita ko basing dun sa performance [niya] at pag tuloy-tuloy siya, syempre makakamit niya yung gold strap sa kanyang waist in the future," Sangiao said following Pacatiw's successful debut against China's Rui Chen in ONE: Battleground recently.

Pacatiw showed versatility in his first fight in a stacked bantamweight division which includes the likes of fellow Team Lakay fighter Belingon, defending champion Bibiano Fernandes, and top-ranked contender John Lineker.

Sangiao knows it won't be easy for Pacatiw, though, as he needs to remain consistent in his training, as well as continue to have fire within himself.

"Sa ngayon, maganda [na] yung pinakita ni Jeremy... Siguro yung isa [na kailangan niya] para maka-akyat siya ng mabilis is yung training, consistency niya sa training tapos [dapat] andyan yung fire palagi," Sangiao said.