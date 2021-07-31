Team Lakay's Pacatiw wins ONE Championship debut vs Chinese foe

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's latest ONE Championship warrior Jeremy Pacatiw was successful in his debut, defeating China's Chen Rui via unanimous decision in ONE: Battleground in Singapore on Friday.

Pacatiw, who had experience competing in BRAVE CF, used his striking to set the tone in his first taste of action in the Circle.

Early in the bout, Pacatiw landed powerful right hands before adjusting and going into the ground game.

Though Chen was able to adjust to Pacatiw's diverse plan of attack in the third round, cornering the Filipino as time expired, it wasn't enough to turn the tides.

In the main event of ONE: Battleground, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym claimed the upset over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World title.

In the co-main event, former two-division champion Aung La N Sang bounced back after two losses with a first-round knockout of Leandro Ataides.