Impressive Olympics stint moves Saso to No. 8 in World Rankings
Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 10th tee in round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 6, 2021.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 1:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After an impressive Olympics stint where she finished in joint-9th place, Yuka Saso has moved up two places in the Women's World Golf Rankings.



As of Monday, a day after hostilities in the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up, Saso is already ranked 8th in the world.



Still trailing behind Saso is New Zealand's Lydia Ko who is at 9th place.



The former World No. 1 also moved up two places from her previous World No. 11 spot after winning bronze in the Olympics.



Tokyo gold medalist Nelly Korda holds on to the World No. 1 spot with Korea's Jin Young Ko and In Bee Park behind her at 2nd and 3rd, respectively.



Silver medalist Mone Inami of Japan moved up four places to now rank 24th in the world.



Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, moved up for places to now rank World No. 173.



                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
