Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match
Carlo Paalam advances to the gold medal match.
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 1:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Paalam continued to shine in his Olympic bid, displaying counterpunching prowess on his way to a unanimous decision victory over Ryomei Tanaka of Japan to assure himself of at least a silver medal in the men’s featherweight boxing.



Paalam was methodical in dismantling Tanaka — who banked on ineffective aggression spiked by equally useless shouts — to march on to the gold medal match.



For three rounds, the surgical Paalam peppered Tanaka with counters and constantly made the home bet miss in a remarkable showcase of boxing skills.



The Filipino earlier upset reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

