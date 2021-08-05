Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Paalam continued to shine in his Olympic bid, displaying counterpunching prowess on his way to a unanimous decision victory over Ryomei Tanaka of Japan to assure himself of at least a silver medal in the men’s featherweight boxing.

Paalam was methodical in dismantling Tanaka — who banked on ineffective aggression spiked by equally useless shouts — to march on to the gold medal match.

For three rounds, the surgical Paalam peppered Tanaka with counters and constantly made the home bet miss in a remarkable showcase of boxing skills.

The Filipino earlier upset reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal.