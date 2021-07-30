








































































 




   







   















Report: Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook in trade with Washington
Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring to cut the lead with under a minute left in the fourth quarter of a game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on May 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
                            (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 9:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly reached a deal to acquire superstar guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards.



Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers are dangling Kyle Kuzma, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick for Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star and former Most Valuable Player.









The Lakers will thus be parading a Big Three with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, instantly making them huge title favorites in the next NBA season.




Westbrook, 32, played for Oklahoma and Houston before finding his way to Washington in a trade involving fellow star guard John Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

