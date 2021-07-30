Report: Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook in trade with Washington

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly reached a deal to acquire superstar guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers are dangling Kyle Kuzma, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick for Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star and former Most Valuable Player.

The Lakers and Wizards have agreed on the trade for Russell Westbrook, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

The Lakers are near a deal to acquire Washington's Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

The Lakers will thus be parading a Big Three with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, instantly making them huge title favorites in the next NBA season.

Westbrook, 32, played for Oklahoma and Houston before finding his way to Washington in a trade involving fellow star guard John Wall and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick.