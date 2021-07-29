








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Top TNT rookie to finally make PBA debut
TNT activated the 6-foot-2 Mikey Williams in lieu of veteran Ryan Reyes 
Instagram/Mighty Sports

                     

                        

                           
Top TNT rookie to finally make PBA debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 5:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Highly touted freshman Mikey Williams finally makes his debut as TNT Tropang Giga return to action against Rain or Shine in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Tropang Giga, who came from almost a two-week isolation due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, parade their No. 4 rookie pick at 3 p.m. opposite a determined Elasto Painters side raring to bounce back from a forgettable loss the other day.



At 12:30 p.m., unbeaten Magnolia guns for win No. 4 against Terrafirma to firm up hold of the top spot almost halfway through the eliminations.



Eyes will also be on title holder Barangay Ginebra in the main game at 6 p.m. when it crosses path with former anchor Greg Slaughter with his new squad Northport.



TNT last saw action last July 17 in a narrow 86-79 win against the Dyip and as much as it is brimming with excitement to hit the court anew, coach Chot Reyes is wary of an expected rust and little to no preparation after a long time in isolation.



"We're excited but unprepared because we still haven't had a complete practice. Rain or Shine will be very hungry while we will be very rusty. It's an interesting match," Reyes told The STAR as TNT faces a ROS unit aching to shrug off its 74-48 loss against Alaska, the lowest scoring output in its franchise history.



Good thing for the Tropang Giga, an anticipated sparkplug in Williams is on board at last after being stalled by his own quarantine period upon arrival from the United States and TNT's isolation just when he was on verge to suit up. 



TNT activated the 6-foot-2 Williams in lieu of veteran Ryan Reyes while Rain or Shine also promoted Franky Johnson, its No. 17 rookie selection, from its 3x3 roster, in place of sophomore Prince Rivero.



Also in the spotlight is the 7-foot-0 Slaughter, who is tipped to be a thorn on the side of his old squad for seven years after figuring in a gigantic one-on-one Ginebra-Northport trade for the 6-foot-9 Christian Standhardinger last March.



The former Best Player of the Conference Slaughter last time out proved that he's still got it, unleashing a 23-point, 17-rebound performance against no less than six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel Beer in Northport's slim 88-86 loss.



Slaughter will be up against his former partner Japeth Aguilar with his new twin tower tandem Standhardinger in a crucial tussle between struggling squads sporting similar 1-2 slates.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after outpointing Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jalen Green 'happy' to represent the Philippines as NBA draft looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jalen Green 'happy' to represent the Philippines as NBA draft looms


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jalen Green may have been born and raised in the US, but Filipino blood runs through his veins and he is nothing but proud...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Golfer Juvic Pagunsan launches Olympics bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Golfer Juvic Pagunsan launches Olympics bid


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Juvic Pagunsan, enjoying some feel of home court edge being a Japan Tour campaigner, will be out to play his game in the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wolves' Towns latest Pacquiao visitor at Wild Card Gym
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wolves' Towns latest Pacquiao visitor at Wild Card Gym


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stars continue to descend upon the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood to catch a glimpse of eight-division boxing champion Sen. Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite podium being out of reach, Nievarez rows way to Finals D of men's single sculls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite podium being out of reach, Nievarez rows way to Finals D of men's single sculls


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the rowing category moved to its finals event, the 2019 Southeast Asian games gold medalist could end his first Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Top TNT rookie to finally make PBA debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top TNT rookie to finally make PBA debut


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Highly touted freshman Mikey Williams finally makes his debut as TNT Tropang Giga return to action against Rain or Shine in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine swimming community hails Olympian Remedy Rule
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine swimming community hails Olympian Remedy Rule


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) president Lailani Velasco thanked Remedy Rule for serving the country, including in the 2020...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Doncic powers Slovenia to Olympic basketball quarterfinals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Doncic powers Slovenia to Olympic basketball quarterfinals


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
NBA star Luka Doncic scored 25 points as Slovenia comfortably beat Japan, 116-81, to qualify for the quarterfinals of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic organizers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic organizers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics organizers dismissed any link to rising coronavirus cases in Japan on Thursday after reporting 24 infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz gets additional P5M from government for golden Olympic feat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz gets additional P5M from government for golden Olympic feat


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
For breaking two world records, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will receive an extra P5 million from the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with