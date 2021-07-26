Chery Tiggo nips Perlas for third spot

Games Tuesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Cignal HD

6 p.m. – PLDT vs Petro Gazz

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo vented its ire on a rusty Perlas side as it hacked out a 25-10, 27-25, 25-23 win Monday to reclaim the third spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

The Crossovers were all business in their straight-set win over the Perlas Spikers, whose preparation was delayed by COVID-19-related reasons twice, as the former picked the latter apart in the opening set and kept their composure in the last two.

It was Chery Tiggo’s third win in four outings that catapulted it back to solo No. 3 behind unbeaten Creamline (4-0) and Choco Mucho (3-0).

The Crossovers also soothed the pain of blowing what could have been a won game against the Bali Pure Defenders, who escaped with a 19-25, 25-19, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12 triumph.

“Definitely, I am happy, iba pa rin ang panalo,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez. “However, ang dami pa rin talaga naming aayusin kasi doon kami nag relax. Learning experience naming from our previous match.

“But that’s done already so we just have to take it and move forward,” he added.

Jaja Santiago pounded away with a match-high 15 points, including 11 on kills and three on blocks while Shaya Adorador chipped in 12 hits.

Perlas had several chances to steal a set or two but blown both opportunities.

They were up, 24-21, in the second set before reception errors pulled them allowed the Crossovers to rally back and take the set.

It was the same story in the third when Perlas bungled a 23-21 edge as Jaja willed Chery Tiggo back with her clutch spiking and blocking.

Perlas, who was paced by Sue Roces and Nicolke Tiamzon’s 11 points apiece, sputtered to 0-2.