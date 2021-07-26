Road Warriors savor final days with Japan-bound Kiefer Ravena

Games Wednesday (Ynares Sports Arena)

MANILA, Philippines – Their days are already numbered but count on NLEX and Kiefer Ravena to make the most out of their last hurrah — at least for now — before the latter momentarily brings his stuff to Japan to play for the Shiga Lakestars.

Road Warriors mentor Yeng Guiao said he’s not ready to soak in a Ravena-less life for his squad just yet, opting to focus on their remaining time together while eyeing success in the ongoing 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the same time.

“Ayoko munang isipin 'yun. I think we have to just savor and enjoy Kiefer's presence while he's here, and then tsaka na namin iisipin kung ano ang pwedeng gawin when he leaves for Japan,” said Guiao after their 108-94 win over Terrafirma over the weekend.

Ravena last week finally received a blessing from the PBA to play in the Japan B. League after the full schedule of the All-Filipino tourney until October.

For Guiao and the Road Warriors, that inevitable time can wait as they aim to relish their last trip together and achieve success at their final destination with a decent 2-2 record so far in the Philippine Cup.

“As of now, we don't want to think of life without Kiefer. We just want to enjoy his company. We just want to enjoy him being here making a contribution to the team. Tsaka na namin iisipin 'yun,” he added.

Ravena vowed to come back next year to still suit for NLEX in the PBA after his B. League stint.