








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Road Warriors savor final days with Japan-bound Kiefer Ravena
Kiefer Ravena of NLEX works through Barangay Ginebra's defense. 
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
Road Warriors savor final days with Japan-bound Kiefer Ravena

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 3:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Wednesday (Ynares Sports Arena)

12:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Blackwater

3 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Alaska

6 p.m. – Phoenix vs Meralco



MANILA, Philippines – Their days are already numbered but count on NLEX and Kiefer Ravena to make the most out of their last hurrah — at least for now — before the latter momentarily brings his stuff to Japan to play for the Shiga Lakestars.



Road Warriors mentor Yeng Guiao said he’s not ready to soak in a Ravena-less life for his squad just yet, opting to focus on their remaining time together while eyeing success in the ongoing 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the same time.



“Ayoko munang isipin 'yun. I think we have to just savor and enjoy Kiefer's presence while he's here, and then tsaka na namin iisipin kung ano ang pwedeng gawin when he leaves for Japan,” said Guiao after their 108-94 win over Terrafirma over the weekend.



Ravena last week finally received a blessing from the PBA to play in the Japan B. League after the full schedule of the All-Filipino tourney until October.



For Guiao and the Road Warriors, that inevitable time can wait as they aim to relish their last trip together and achieve success at their final destination with a decent 2-2 record so far in the Philippine Cup. 



“As of now, we don't want to think of life without Kiefer. We just want to enjoy his company. We just want to enjoy him being here making a contribution to the team. Tsaka na namin iisipin 'yun,” he added.



Ravena vowed to come back next year to still suit for NLEX in the PBA after his B. League stint.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KIEFER RAVENA
                                                      NLEX
                                                      PBA
                                                      YENG GUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo's Japanese coach takes blame for botched floor exercise campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo's Japanese coach takes blame for botched floor exercise campaign


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reigning world champion couldn't crack into the Top 8, despite it being his pet event, and finished only 44th with a score...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Didal ended up just seventh among eight skaters with a final score of 7.52. Curiously, World No. 3 Aori Nishimura ended dead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paalam outhustles Irish foe as Filipino pugs go 3-0 in Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paalam outhustles Irish foe as Filipino pugs go 3-0 in Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The final scores were two 30-29s and two 29-28s in favor of Paalam while Irvine got one judge picking him, 29-28.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
With an impressive run that saw her finish with a score of 12.02, Didal hung on to the seventh spot out of 20 skaters to book...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Positive vibes all throughout Olympic competition make Didal a clear winner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Positive vibes all throughout Olympic competition make Didal a clear winner


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite missing out on a podium finish, Margielyn Didal won the  hearts of her countrymen with her unwavering positivity throughout...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chery Tiggo nips Perlas for third spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chery Tiggo nips Perlas for third spot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Chery Tiggo vented its ire on a rusty Perlas side as it hacked out a 25-10, 27-25, 25-23 win Monday to reclaim the third spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Armageddon kings Laguna stun Manila in Wesley So Cup semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Armageddon kings Laguna stun Manila in Wesley So Cup semis


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With their backs against the wall, the Laguna Heroes dug deep into their reservoir of resiliency and late-game heroics to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coach goes wild after his swimmer claims freestyle gold for Australia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coach goes wild after his swimmer claims freestyle gold for Australia


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The coach of Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus delivered one of the moments of the Olympics so far on Monday by launching...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Preview: At most a second Olympic silver for Hidilyn Diaz?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Preview: At most a second Olympic silver for Hidilyn Diaz?


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Should 30-year-old Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines sustain a “consistent” performance given her total lifts in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with