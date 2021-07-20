








































































 




   

   









Cavite Spartans slay Cagayan Kings to enter Wesley So Cup playoffs

                     

                        

                           
Cavite Spartans slay Cagayan Kings to enter Wesley So Cup playoffs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 12:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Cavite Spartans swung the upset axe and toppled the Cagayan Kings.



Like their namesakes from ancient Greece during the Battle of Thermopylae, they lived on to fight another day. Of course, we all know how those 300 Spartans ended up, but the Cavite Spartans have their own destiny in their hands.



Ranked ninth in the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ Wesley So Cup with a 10-24 record and being the beneficiary of a play-in to advance to the next round. Cavite took on the 13-21 Kings, who had a twice-to-beat advantage.



Like those ancient Greeks who made it almost impossible for the Persian Army to squeeze through that narrow corridor called the Hot Gates, Cavite squeaked past Cagayan, 11-10, in two games to earn the right to move on.



In the first game, Cagayan led, 4-3, after blitz chess. Come rapid play, a crucial split by Melizah Ruth Carreon on the women’s board against April Joy Ramos and a win by Lloyd Rubio in the homegrown board gave Cavite a huge 8-6 advantage for an 11-10 win, which sent the day to a win-or-go-home affair.



Come the second game, it was the same script as Cavite fell behind, 4-3, in blitz, but got back in rapid play, 8-6, with huge wins by Lourecel Ecot versus Cagayan’s import GM Alexei Barsov and Rubio beating Robert Mania for a similar 11-10 outcome.



Cavite joined the Mindoro Tamaraws as the only teams to upset a higher seed. The Tamaraws defeated the Palawan Queen’s Gambit twice, 11-10 and 14-4, to advance. 



It was a sorry loss for Cagayan, who beat Cavite twice during the elimination round — 12.5-8.5 last May 22 and 11-10 last June 30.



Cavite will take on the Northern Division’s top placer, the San Juan Predators, in the quarterfinals of the Wesley So Cup, which will begin Wednesday, July 21.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

