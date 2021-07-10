








































































 




   

   









Mental factors for Olympic gold

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
The Tokyo Olympics are finally – and literally – around the corner. The greatest challenge that most of the country’s 19 Olympians have faced is the isolation, unavailability of training facilities, and lack of competitions. But more than that, internally they have been fighting uncertainty, self-doubt, and helplessness feelings. The internal struggle has been harder than the physical one. For someone used to being strong, this is an alien experience.



According to Filipina sport psychologist Dr. Sheryll Casuga, there are three major mental factors for athletes to succeed in claiming an Olympic gold medal in these restrictive times. Casuga has been working with pole vaulter EJ Obiena for the past few years. She also helps US Olympians and several professional athletes in America, as well as the US Special Olympics.



“I think the most important mental skills for all 19 Olympic contenders to perform at their best include total commitment,” says the University of Philippines graduate. “They need to live, breathe, think, and dream of their game plan to take the Olympic gold. They should be visualizing all the possible scenarios to attain victory so they are creating those neural connections that can be activated during competition.”



This kind of visualization has proven effective in major professional leagues as well as the America’s Cup and several Olympics and other leagues. But this is only the first factor, Casuga believes.



“Self-efficacy – the belief that they are able to meet the demands of the task at hand, which is to execute their game plan to win the Olympic gold,” she elaborates. “If they have high self-efficacy, they can execute against all odds.”



Last but not least is the one mind factor that separates the good from the great. Casuga sees this as the final factor to elevate one to legendary status, and for the Philippines, its first Olympic gold medal.



“The road to achieving an Olympic gold medal is riddled with roadblocks (within competition as well as outside of competition) that will test the athlete’s resolve,” Doc Shyi says. “The athlete with the toughest character and competitive spirit will prevail. Mental toughness.”



Sounds short and simple, but it takes years of self-discipline to form unshakable faith in oneself to realize the dream that seems almost impossible: a trailblazing Olympic gold medal.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

