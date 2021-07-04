








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
'Home Base' flashback: Alex Eala aiming to be 'complete' player

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 11:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis wunderkind Alex Eala has seen her fair share of success in this year's tennis season — highlighted by her first pro career title and her second Juniors Grand Slam.



Now halfway through 2021, Eala is nearing her Wimbledon Championships debut — set to face Argentina's Solana Sierra in the first round of the Girls' Singles in Wimbledon set Monday, July 5.





Taking a look back at her guesting on Philstar: Home Base last May 8, the teen star claimed she doesn't want to dwell on the highs (or the lows) of her young career.



"I don't really want to focus on results," Eala said.



Instead, she fixes her attention on her development.



"I just want to be the best version of myself [that I can be] by the end of the year, in terms of tennis and my level of play," she added.



While achieving her first Singles Grand Slam and her third career Doubles Grand Slam would definitely be on the checklist for Eala in Wimbledon, being better than she was yesterday remains the top priority.



"I want to have a more and complete game, so hopefully, by the end of the year, I'll be more of a complete player," said Eala.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      PHILSTAR HOMEBASE
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ledwaba passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ledwaba passes away


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
South African Lehlo Ledwaba, the former IBF super-bantamweight champion who opened for Manny Pacquiao the door to greatness,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Belgrade revelations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas’ two-game stint at the recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade was an eye-opener.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo 'best shot' for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold, says Obiena                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo 'best shot' for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold, says Obiena


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Obiena himself is one of the potential athletes to end the medal drought, or at least bring home some hardware — especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala set for Wimbledon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala set for Wimbledon


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala wrapped up her Wimbledon warm-up with a decent quarterfinal finish in the J1 Roehampton girls’ singles event...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Danny Garcia: Pacquiao-Spence won't go the distance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danny Garcia: Pacquiao-Spence won't go the distance


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Though Pacquiao is pegged as an underdog against the younger Spence, Garcia thinks it can go either way.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan squeaks past Caloocan in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan squeaks past Caloocan in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a closely fought match between the San Juan Predators and the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, the former came away with a squeaker...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Before Gilas Pilipinas flew back home from Belgrade, the young cagers shared a light moment with Marjanovic to show appreciation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The South African pug, born Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, reportedly passed away while on his way to the hospital due to the novel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas faces &lsquo;busy, tough&rsquo; road
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces ‘busy, tough’ road


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan said yesterday the road ahead for Gilas will be “busy and tough” as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with