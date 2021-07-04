'Home Base' flashback: Alex Eala aiming to be 'complete' player

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis wunderkind Alex Eala has seen her fair share of success in this year's tennis season — highlighted by her first pro career title and her second Juniors Grand Slam.

Now halfway through 2021, Eala is nearing her Wimbledon Championships debut — set to face Argentina's Solana Sierra in the first round of the Girls' Singles in Wimbledon set Monday, July 5.

Taking a look back at her guesting on Philstar: Home Base last May 8, the teen star claimed she doesn't want to dwell on the highs (or the lows) of her young career.

"I don't really want to focus on results," Eala said.

Instead, she fixes her attention on her development.

"I just want to be the best version of myself [that I can be] by the end of the year, in terms of tennis and my level of play," she added.

While achieving her first Singles Grand Slam and her third career Doubles Grand Slam would definitely be on the checklist for Eala in Wimbledon, being better than she was yesterday remains the top priority.

"I want to have a more and complete game, so hopefully, by the end of the year, I'll be more of a complete player," said Eala.