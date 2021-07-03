








































































 




   

   









Alex Eala exits Roehampton tiff in quarterfinals; Wimbledon next
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

                     

                        

                           
Alex Eala exits Roehampton tiff in quarterfinals; Wimbledon next

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 9:49am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala crashed out of the J1 Roehampton tournament in the quarterfinals, falling against Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova, 4-6, 1-6, on Friday in the United Kingdom.



A warm up event for the Wimbledon Championships, Eala dominated the first three rounds of the competition before losing to Fruhvirtova.



In the third round, Eala made easy work of Germany's Mara Guth, 6-4, 6-2.



Eala already has a 3-0 head-to-head advantage over the 16-year-old — holding one win each in Grass, Clay, and Hard surfaces.



The 16-year-old entered Roehampton in preparation for her first stint in Wimbledon.



The Grade 1 Juniors tiff was her first experience at competition on grass.



In the doubles tournament, she finished in the second round with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.



The Juniors events for Wimbledon unfurl on July 5.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

