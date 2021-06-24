So rules Paris chess

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine-born Wesley So came through with an impressive performance to rule the Paris Grand Chess Tour Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old So, born in Cavite but is now an American citizen, tallied 12 points in the rapid section and 12.5 in the blitz to run away with the title with 24.5 points, or a full three points ahead of second placer Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

It was the reigning world Fischer-Random king and two-time US champion’s first over-the-board triumph in the last two years or during the COVID-19 pandemic.