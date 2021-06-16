Eala, Andorran partner oust second-seed pair in W25 Madrid Doubles

MANILA, Philippines — Barely a week after her French Open Girls' Doubles title, Alex Eala is already busy at work anew at the W25 Madrid in Spain, joining both the singles and doubles tournament.

In the doubles opener on Tuesday, Eala and Andorran partner Victoria Jimenez Kasinteva ousted the second-seeded pair of Robin Anderson and Isabella Shinikova, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva, who are ranked No. 3 and No. 1 in the ITF Juniors World Rankings, respectively, made easy work of the much older Anderson and Shinikova to advance to the second round.

The teenage pair were buoyed by the lopsided 6-3 opening set win in a tighter second set where they needed to eke out a tiebreak win to complete the sweep of their opponents.

They thus set up a quarterfinals clash with US' Ashley Lahey and Australia's Olivia Tjandramulia Wednesday.

Before that, though, Eala also opens her Singles campaign against Spain's Andrea Lazaro Garcia.

Eala is looking for her second ITF Singles title, while hoping to book her first-ever Doubles championship in the pro circuit.

In Eala's first try at the ITF Doubles tournaments, she and French Open partner Oksana Selekhmeteva reached the finals.