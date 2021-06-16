








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Eala, Andorran partner oust second-seed pair in W25 Madrid Doubles
Alex Eala
Facebook/Alex Eala

                     

                        

                           
Eala, Andorran partner oust second-seed pair in W25 Madrid Doubles

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 8:48am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Barely a week after her French Open Girls' Doubles title, Alex Eala is already busy at work anew at the W25 Madrid in Spain, joining both the singles and doubles tournament.



In the doubles opener on Tuesday, Eala and Andorran partner Victoria Jimenez Kasinteva ousted the second-seeded pair of Robin Anderson and Isabella Shinikova, 6-3, 7-6(3).





Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva, who are ranked No. 3 and No. 1 in the ITF Juniors World Rankings, respectively, made easy work of the much older Anderson and Shinikova to advance to the second round.



The teenage pair were buoyed by the lopsided 6-3 opening set win in a tighter second set where they needed to eke out a tiebreak win to complete the sweep of their opponents.



They thus set up a quarterfinals clash with US' Ashley Lahey and Australia's Olivia Tjandramulia Wednesday.



Before that, though, Eala also opens her Singles campaign against Spain's Andrea Lazaro Garcia.



Eala is looking for her second ITF Singles title, while hoping to book her first-ever Doubles championship in the pro circuit.



In Eala's first try at the ITF Doubles tournaments, she and French Open partner Oksana Selekhmeteva reached the finals.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ratliffe by any other name
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ratliffe by any other name


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In South Korea, former two-time Purefoods import Ricardo Ratliffe is known as Ra Gun-ah, the naturalized import whose job...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala back in action, this time in Madrid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala back in action, this time in Madrid


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aside from her goal of winning a second pro singles title, Filipina netter Alex Eala is out to weave her magic in doubles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 All systems go at Clark
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
No less than Bases Conversion and Development Authority president/CEO, presidential adviser on Flagship Programs and Projects and deputy chief implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Sec. Vince Dizon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A young Indian billionaire has admitted to cheating in a shock win over five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas bares 12-man lineup vs South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas bares 12-man lineup vs South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas confirmed the roster in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals settle for draw vs Maldives to end FIFA World Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals settle for draw vs Maldives to end FIFA World Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ending the second round with one win, one loss and one draw, the Azkals added four points to bump their total to 11 points...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas faces &lsquo;Korean curse&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces ‘Korean curse’


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas’ youth brigade tries to break the “Korean curse” tonight in a FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers opener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 So far, so good for PBA scrimmages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
So far, so good for PBA scrimmages


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will meet with government entities within the week to discuss the progress of the teams’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena vaccination plans on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena vaccination plans on hold


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena might defer plans of getting COVID-19 vaccination for fear it may affect his training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers, Hawks back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers, Hawks back on track


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 62 points Monday as the Los Angles Clippers breezed to a 118-104 win over the top-seeded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with