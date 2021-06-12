








































































 




   







   















Eala, Russian partner rule French Open Girls' Doubles
Alex Eala claimed her second Juniors Grand Slam title at the 2021 French Open Girls' Doubles tournament
Eala, Russian partner rule French Open Girls' Doubles

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 7:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala has now won two junior Grand Slams.



Eala and Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva claimed the French Open Girls' Doubles title after beating Amarissa Kiara Toth and Maria Bondarenko in the finals, 6-0, 7-5, in Paris, France on Saturday.



Eala and Selekhmeteva dominated the Girls' Doubles tournament as the top seed after both exiting the Girls' Singles competition.



The Filipino and Russian pair started out with a strong start where they shut out their opponents in the opening set, 6-0.



Toth and Bondarenko, however, brought a tougher fight in the second set where they took a 4-2 lead after breaking Eala and Selekhmeteva's serve.



However, momentum again favored Eala and Selekhmeteva when they won three straight games to take their first lead in the second set, 5-4.



While they failed to close out their opponents in the 10th game, they were able to mount two wins in the last three games to claim the title.



Eala's first Juniors Grand Slam came in January 2020 when she won the Girls' Doubles title in the Australian Open with Indonesia's Priska Nugroho.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
