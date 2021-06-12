Finals-bound Eala, partner, dethrone defending champs in French Open Girls' Doubles

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Oksana Selekhmeteva continue to take the French Open Girls' Doubles tournament by storm, punching their ticket to the Finals set Saturday in Paris.

Eala and Selekhmeteva made easy work of defending champions Eleonora Alvisi and Lisa Pigato in a lopsided 6-2, 6-1 win in the semis on Friday (early Saturday, Manila time).

Both having been booted out of the Girls' Singles tourney, Eala and Selekhmeteva vented their ire on the Italian pair in a match that lasted just 53 minutes.

Eala and Selekhmeteva broke Alvisi and Pigato's serve thrice in the opening set to take complete control of the game.

It was the same result in the second set where their opponents could only hold their serve in the third game while dropping all others.

Eala and Selekhmeteva thus set up a clash with Amarissa Toth and Maria Bondarenko in the winner-take-all Finals set today at 6:00 p.m., Manila time.