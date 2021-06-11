








































































 




   







   















Filipino bet falls short of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' win
Filipino bet Louie Sangalang fell short of the win in the The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition
Filipino bet falls short of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' win

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 9:37am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Almost is not enough for Filipino bet Louie Sangalang in "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition".



Sangalang, 43, settled for the bridesmaid finish after he yielded to Jessica Ramella of Venezuela in the season finale that aired Thursday.



He thus missed out on a $250,000 job offer with ONE Championship.



Ramella was hired to be ONE Championship CEO's Chatri Sityodtong's protege over Sangalang for having a better track record in the tasks set in the season.



The Venezuelan bet had a 7-3 slate while Sangalang had 5-5.



Sityodtong commended Sangalang for his sacrifice and effort, and also pegged him as a "supportive player".



However, the sports executive dubbed Sangalang as "too perfect" for the role, while also noting he lacked emotion and had flaws in leadership.



Sangalang, a procurement consultant by profession, was thus the last one "fired" in the show.



Though falling short of the win, Sangalang made waves in the show while the other Filipino bet Lara Alvarez exited early in just the third week of competition.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

