Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will lock horns at a still-to-be specified venue in Las Vegas on August 21 (August 22, Manila time).
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 2:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown with Errol Spence Jr. won’t go the full 12 rounds.



“It ends in a stoppage,” Justin Fortune recently told boxing videographer Ellie Seckbach of EsNews.





And Fortune believes it will be Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) who will take Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles after everything is said and done on August 21 in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time).



The Australian cornerman pointed out that even at 42 years old, Pacquiao is still the better overall fighter compared to the younger and bigger and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs).



“Pacquiao is a different animal,” said Fortune.



“It's a good fight. Spence is a hell of a fighter, but Pacquiao is on a different level,” he added.



Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought in two years, will be at a disadvantage in terms of age, height and reach, making him an underdog against the fresher Spence.



But Fortune countered that what Pacquiao lacks in youth and size, he makes up with power and speed.



“I don't think he (Spence) is as strong as Pacquiao. He's strong, but he's not Manny-strong. And I'm sure as (expletive) he ain't Manny-fast. Manny is 41 (sic) but he is still incredibly fast,” Fortune continued.



The key for Pacquiao, according to Fortune, will be volume punching, which would be enough to force a referee stoppage as it would be more difficult to knock Spence out cold.



“It's just the volume of Pacquiao's punches. The ferocity, speed and power. Spence will not lay down but he will take a beating,” he continued.



The fight, however, is expected to be as tough as advertised for Pacquiao, whose last assignment was against Keith Thurman in July 2019.



Spence, for his part, blanked Danny Garcia last December — his first fight back from surviving a horrific car crash — to defend his titles.



“He will dish out as much as he gets, too. But Pacquiao has been there before,” said, Fortune, confident of a Pacquiao victory.



"They are both great fighters, but I got the better horse."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

