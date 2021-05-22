








































































 




   







   















Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
Manny Pacquiao
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2021 - 12:34pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao's right-hand man sees the recently announced showdown with undefeated champion Errol Spence Jr. as a very winnable fight for the Filipino icon.



MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset his disadvantage in age and size against Spence, the reigning WBC and IBF welterweight titlist.





Pacquiao, who holds the WBA version of the 147-pound championship, made a surprise announcement Saturday morning saying he'll fight Spence on August 21 in Las Vegas (August 20, Manila time).



Aside from youth -- Spence is 31 years old -- the American is the bigger fighter at 5-foot-10, while Pacquiao stands at 5-foot-6. He also has a 9cm reach advantage over the fighting senator.



But Gibbons said Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has the tools to beat Spence (27-0, 21 KOs).



"I think the Senator possesses better foot movement and speed in and out, and power," Gibbons told Philstar.com.



He explained that the key for Pacquiao would be to neutralize Spence's jab, something a taller and longer fighter is expected to rely on against the boxing legend, who usually likes to fight forward.



"The Senator needs to get around Spence's jab and break him down," added Gibbons.



Pacquiao hasn't fought since defeating Keith Thurman in July 2019, while Spence's recent bout was in December 2020 against Danny Garcia, who he shut out to score a unanimous decision and defend his titles.



The venue for the Pacquiao-Spence showdown has yet to be announced, although reports said the fight could end up either at the MGM Grand or the 72,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.



Spence emerged as Pacquiao's opponent amid earlier reports claiming that the eight-division world champion had been in talks with Mikey Garcia and WBO welterweight king Terence Crawford for a fight.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
