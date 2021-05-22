








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first half of the play-in tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on May 19, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee.
JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2021 - 12:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Memphis Grizzlies are through to the post season following a gritty win over the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 117-112, at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



After the Warriors completed a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by nine late, Ja Morant hit a dagger floater with 4.5 ticks left in the extra period.



While Jordan Poole was able to hit a three pointer in the corner to cut the lead to just two, 114-112, an and-one from Desmond Bane in the final possession of the game was just the icing on the cake.



Morant finished with a team-high 35 points, including the shot that effectively gave Memphis enough breathing room in the clutch.



Stephen Curry, who is in the running for the MVP award, finished the season for the Warriors with 39 markers.



The Grizzlies complete the playoff cast and set up a first round matchup with the top-seeded Utah Jazz.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Westbrook, Wizards rebound, advance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Westbrook, Wizards rebound, advance


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Washington showed their ability to bounce back on Thursday by rolling over the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the NBA’s play-in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala outlasts home bet in $25,000 tournament in Spain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala outlasts home bet in $25,000 tournament in Spain


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Eala needed to battle it out with the 25-year-old Carrillo Marin in a grueling match that lasted more than three hours.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas-bound Ange Kouame reveals offers from NBA G League, Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas-bound Ange Kouame reveals offers from NBA G League, Europe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kouame went on Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT on Thursday and opened up about the multiple offers he has been receiving with his fine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Russian partner cruise into doubles final in Spain tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Russian partner cruise into doubles final in Spain tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a runaway match for Eala and her partner with the Netherlands tennisters only playing at pace with them in the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 How to cover Tokyo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 May 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A European news service held a webinar early this week on how to cover the Tokyo Olympics. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Conners bucks winds, seizes two-shot lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Conners bucks winds, seizes two-shot lead


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Corey Conners defied the hammering winds of Kiawah Island to fire a five-under par 67 and seize a two-stroke lead after Thursday’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA moves Season 46 opener to late June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA moves Season 46 opener to late June


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA is pushing back its planned Season 46 opening as it gives way to the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Clark, which will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New faces soup up Azkals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New faces soup up Azkals


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine  have assembled a new-look pool featuring 13 new faces ahead of the resumption of the FIFA World Cup and AFC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ardina six shots off pace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ardina six shots off pace


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dottie Ardina blew a two-under front nine and finished with a one-over 72 for joint 59th at the start of LPGA Tour’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 IATF allows priority jabs for athletes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 May 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Members of Team Philippines seeing action in the Tokyo Olympics in July and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November are now in the government’s priority list to receive vaccination.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with