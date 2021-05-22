Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — The Memphis Grizzlies are through to the post season following a gritty win over the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 117-112, at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After the Warriors completed a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by nine late, Ja Morant hit a dagger floater with 4.5 ticks left in the extra period.

While Jordan Poole was able to hit a three pointer in the corner to cut the lead to just two, 114-112, an and-one from Desmond Bane in the final possession of the game was just the icing on the cake.

Morant finished with a team-high 35 points, including the shot that effectively gave Memphis enough breathing room in the clutch.

Stephen Curry, who is in the running for the MVP award, finished the season for the Warriors with 39 markers.

The Grizzlies complete the playoff cast and set up a first round matchup with the top-seeded Utah Jazz.