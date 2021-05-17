ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Manila ends Laguna's Armageddon win streak in Wesley So Cup opener

Manila ends Laguna's Armageddon win streak in Wesley So Cup opener

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines – Last Saturday night, May 15, was an illustration of how sports can be cruel and that victory can be snatched from the jaws of defeat.

On opening night of the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Manila Indios Bravos’ import — Indonesian International Master Yoseph Taher — was down to his last piece; a rook. His Laguna Heroes counterpart, Fide Master Austin Jacob Literatus playing black pieces, had two — a rook and a pawn. 

With 0.3 seconds, Taher took Literatus’ pawn at G7. The pre-moving of the rook left Laguna’s Armageddon master too stunned to react as time ran out.

The match went Manila’s way, 2-1 in Armageddon, after both squads drew 10.5-all in blitz and rapid play.

It was the best match of the 12 played in the evening. Manila was without GM Ino Sadorra and IM Ronald Dableo while Laguna played import-less and without GM John Paul Gomez.

Laguna’s homegrown players stood tall with Arjie Bayangat and Vince Angelo Medina taking all three points each from their respective match-ups with Manila’s Christopher Rodriguez and Ryan Dungca.

The Indios Bravos’ Mira Mirano and Cris Ramayrat likewise took the points available against their tussles with Karen Enriquez and Efren Bagamasbad. 

In the titanic tussle on Board 1 between Laguna’s GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. and Manila’s Yoseph Taher, the latter came away with a 2-1 split when the Indonesian won in blitz play.

Manila’s Jerome Balico also came away with a 2-1 win versus Kimuel Lorenzo to notch the score at 10.5-all after blitz and rapid play to send the outcome to Armageddon.

Laguna remained confident sans Gomez and an import. With Enriquez and Bagamasbad not having a good day on the boards, Medina was assigned Board 1 while Literatus as expected, went to Board 2. As he has shown a willingness to do so in the All-Filipino Cup, GM Barcenilla slid down to Board 3. 

It was there where Manila sprung a surprise of their own as they fielded FM Deniel Causo against Medina in which the gambit worked. Barcenilla took Board 3 against Miciano leaving the result to the Literatus-Taher battle.

In the end, Manila broke Laguna’s string of four consecutive Armageddon wins — all from the All-Filipino Cup — to take their Wesley So Cup opener.

Although Bayangat lamented the loss, he and his teammates took heart that they know they could do better and perhaps, had they had a full line-up the outcome could have been different. 

“Kung babalikan natin ang buong laro which is umabot ng 132 moves so talagang ang ganda ng laban,” exclaimed Laguna’s homegrown player who they consider their lucky charm. “Exchanges of blows sila (Literatus and Taher). Nakaka-proud din si FM AJ considering import yung kadikdikan niya pero katiting di man lang siya natinag. We gave them a good fight.”

In other results of the opening night in the Northern Division, San Juan defeated Antipolo, 15-6. Caloocan got some breathing room against Rizal, 12.5-8.5. Cagayan escaped Quezon City, 12-9. Cavite squeaked past Pasig 11-10. 

Over at the Southern Division, the matches were mostly characterized by routs as Camarines pulverized Zamboanga 16.5-4.5 while Toledo thrashed Cebu, 15.5-5.5. Cordova left Surigao in the dust, 17-4, as did Iloilo with Palawan, 18-3. The division’s other power, Negros likewise crushed Iriga, 17-4. It was only the Lapu Lapu-Mindoro match that had was a close result with the former taking the win, 12-9.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia wears his Hall of Fame jacket in induction
Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia wears his Hall of Fame jacket in induction
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Headlining the 2020 Hoops Class with the likes of Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, Bryant was posthumously inducted into the...
Sports
fbfb
Aussie NBL commissioner wants to elevate Kai Sotto to NBA
Aussie NBL commissioner wants to elevate Kai Sotto to NBA
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Poised to take his talents Down Under following a short stint with the NBA G League Ignite, Loegliger is eager to work with...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena reaches out to Eumir Marcial; offers support for Olympic bid
Thirdy Ravena reaches out to Eumir Marcial; offers support for Olympic bid
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Marcial, who had recently opened up about his grievances on the lack of financial support from the Amateur Boxing Association...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball body sorting out Philippine team hopeful Kalei Mau's papers
Volleyball body sorting out Philippine team hopeful Kalei Mau's papers
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Hawaii-based Mau was not able to suit up for the Nationals in the 2019 SEA Games because of failure to secure approval...
Sports
fbfb
A 35-year odyssey
By Bill Velasco | May 17, 2021 - 12:00am
It has been 35 years since this writer started out as a broadcaster. My mission to give back to sport has turned into an lifetime commitment.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lee earns maiden PGA Tour win at AT&T Byron Nelson
Lee earns maiden PGA Tour win at AT&T Byron Nelson
13 minutes ago
As K.H. Lee stood over a critical 15-foot par putt on the 16th hole Sunday (Monday, Manila time) at the AT&T Byron Nelson,...
Sports
fbfb
Fury say he'll unify heavyweight titles with Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14
Fury say he'll unify heavyweight titles with Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14
37 minutes ago
Tyson Fury said Sunday (Monday, Manila time) his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua...
Sports
fbfb
Poll: Over 80% of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer
Poll: Over 80% of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer
47 minutes ago
More than 80% of Japanese oppose hosting the virus-postponed Olympics this year, a new poll published Monday showed, with...
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic admits 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros
Djokovic admits 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros
1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic admitted that he's "a long shot" to win Roland Garros where he would likely have to dethrone rival and 13-time...
Sports
fbfb
Curry captures second NBA scoring title as Warriors win 6th straight
Curry captures second NBA scoring title as Warriors win 6th straight
1 hour ago
Stephen Curry scored 46 points and claimed his second NBA scoring title as the Golden State Warriors won their sixth straight...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with