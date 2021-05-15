ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Journey man Jayr Reyes retires after 14 seasons in PBA
Jayr Reyes with the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark, Pampanga
PBA media bureau

Journey man Jayr Reyes retires after 14 seasons in PBA

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — PBA big man Jayr Reyes has officially retired from professional basketball league, the 36-year-old announced on Saturday.

Reyes, who played for eight teams in his 14 seasons in the PBA, hangs up his jersey as a four-time PBA champion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jayr Reyes (@jayrreyes)

"It has been a truly blessing to be able to devote more than half of my life to my first love," Reyes wrote about basketball, which he started playing in his teenage years.

"Now, I am officially announcing my retirement from basketball. I am extremely grateful to God, my wife, kids, family and friends who have supported me throughout this journey," he said.

Reyes last played for the Phoenix Fuel Masters where he suited up for eight games.

The former Collegio de San Juan de Letran player was selected by the Welcoat Dragons — who are now known as the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters — in the 2006 PBA Draft.

He played with the Elasto Painters for five seasons and was named in the PBA All-Rookie Team and PBA Mythical Second Team in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

He also had a PBA All-Star appearance in 2009, in the latter half of his career with the Elasto Painters.

Reyes would then transfer to a number of teams in the next few seasons including the now defunct Air21 Express/Burger King Titans, the Alaska Aces, the Meralco Bolts, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, the San Miguel Beermen, and the Columbian Dyip.

His final stop would be the Fuel Masters in the 2019-20 season.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jazz keep tight hold on West top spot; Sixers clinch No. 1 in East
Jazz keep tight hold on West top spot; Sixers clinch No. 1 in East
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Led by Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson, Utah arrested a two-game slide with the convincing win over the also-ran Th...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors hold off Pelicans; also-ran Rockets upset playoff-bound Clippers
Warriors hold off Pelicans; also-ran Rockets upset playoff-bound Clippers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder both had career scoring nights with 38 and 28 points, respectively, to make up for Curry's...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan to make 'cameo' in 'Space Jam' sequel
Michael Jordan to make 'cameo' in 'Space Jam' sequel
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Cast member Don Cheadle revealed Jordan's participation in the movie in his recent interview with Access Hollywood — but...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying past Americans Skyler Woodward and Billy...
Sports
fbfb
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Dubbed "Mamba Forever", Nike gives a nod to Bryant, and his daughter Gigi who also lost her life in that helicopter crash...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Indian GM Padmini Rout reinforces Palawan Queen&rsquo;s Gambit in PCAP
Indian GM Padmini Rout reinforces Palawan Queen’s Gambit in PCAP
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Odisha, India native has won multiple titles in the youth, junior, and Asian level. 
Sports
fbfb
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
15 hours ago
Devin Booker drained two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix to a 118-117 victory over Portland that kept...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows hot and cold game
Saso blows hot and cold game
15 hours ago
Yuka Saso fumbled the momentum of a hot birdie-par-par-birdie-birdie start and needed to birdie the last hole just to break...
Sports
fbfb
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
There was no great comeback this time as the Philippines’ Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez suffered a 4-9 loss to Estonia’s...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy last &lsquo;man&rsquo; standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
Pinoy last ‘man’ standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Filipino bet Louie Sangalang has cracked the Final Five of the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with