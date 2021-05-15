Journey man Jayr Reyes retires after 14 seasons in PBA

MANILA, Philippines — PBA big man Jayr Reyes has officially retired from professional basketball league, the 36-year-old announced on Saturday.

Reyes, who played for eight teams in his 14 seasons in the PBA, hangs up his jersey as a four-time PBA champion.

"It has been a truly blessing to be able to devote more than half of my life to my first love," Reyes wrote about basketball, which he started playing in his teenage years.

"Now, I am officially announcing my retirement from basketball. I am extremely grateful to God, my wife, kids, family and friends who have supported me throughout this journey," he said.

Reyes last played for the Phoenix Fuel Masters where he suited up for eight games.

The former Collegio de San Juan de Letran player was selected by the Welcoat Dragons — who are now known as the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters — in the 2006 PBA Draft.

He played with the Elasto Painters for five seasons and was named in the PBA All-Rookie Team and PBA Mythical Second Team in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

He also had a PBA All-Star appearance in 2009, in the latter half of his career with the Elasto Painters.

Reyes would then transfer to a number of teams in the next few seasons including the now defunct Air21 Express/Burger King Titans, the Alaska Aces, the Meralco Bolts, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, the San Miguel Beermen, and the Columbian Dyip.

His final stop would be the Fuel Masters in the 2019-20 season.