'No regrets': Thirdy Ravena ends first season with NeoPhoenix in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena finished his first season with San-En NeoPhoenix the same way he started it -- away from the hardcourt.

Ravena, who sat out NeoPhoenix's last game of the season against Shinshu Brave Warriors, played just 18 games for San-En after he was plagued with injuries and a bout with COVID-19.

However, the former Ateneo stalwart said he had "no regrets" in his professional debut season.

Taking to social media, Ravena shared his thoughts on his first year with the team.

"Season's finally over. Wish I was able to play more games, but such is life," wrote Ravena.

"Thank you to the @neophoenix_official family and boosters for accepting this young and clueless kid from the Philippines with open arms! It was an experience I will never forget! #NoRegrets #WeArePhoenix," he added.

Ravena averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his limited action for NeoPhoenix.

San-En fell flat in their final game of the season to end the year with a 12-47 slate, which pegged them at 19th place in a 20-team B. League field.