'No regrets': Thirdy Ravena ends first season with NeoPhoenix in Japan
Thirdy Ravena
Japan B. League

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 8:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena finished his first season with San-En NeoPhoenix the same way he started it -- away from the hardcourt.

Ravena, who sat out NeoPhoenix's last game of the season against Shinshu Brave Warriors, played just 18 games for San-En after he was plagued with injuries and a bout with COVID-19.

However, the former Ateneo stalwart said he had "no regrets" in his professional debut season.

A post shared by Thirdy Ravena (@3rd_e)

"Season's finally over. Wish I was able to play more games, but such is life," wrote Ravena.

"Thank you to the @neophoenix_official family and boosters for accepting this young and clueless kid from the Philippines with open arms! It was an experience I will never forget! #NoRegrets #WeArePhoenix," he added.

Ravena averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his limited action for NeoPhoenix.

San-En fell flat in their final game of the season to end the year with a 12-47 slate, which pegged them at 19th place in a 20-team B. League field.

