Home Base: Michael Martinez chronicles road to 2022 Winter Olympics
(Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 8:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympian Michael Martinez graces Philstar: Home Base to talk about his campaign for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
On hiatus since the 2018 Winter Games, Martinez shares about his struggles in reaching another Olympic berth, as well as his experience with his new coach Nikolai Mozorov.
You may also listen to the show on Spotify here.
