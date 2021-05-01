ESPORT
Philippine bets fall to lower bracket in Valorant Challengers SEA playoffs
Philippines' BREN Esports and 6045 have been relegated to the lower bracket of the Valorant Challengers SEA Playoffs
Playvalorant.com

Philippine bets fall to lower bracket in Valorant Challengers SEA playoffs

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports and 6045 Pirates have been relegated to the lower bracket of the Valorant Challengers SEA Playoffs after losing 1-2 to Singapore's Paper Rex and Thailand's X10, respectively.

Bren Esports dominated the first map against Paper Rex but the Singapore-based team quickly retaliated with the second map, forcing a third map decider.

The nail-biter third match was anyone's game as the scores were closely tied all throughout. But Paper REX eventually took the victory, 14-12.

Meanwhile, the 6045 Pirates lost the first map in their match against Thailand-based X10 but dominated the second map, 13-1.

But the momentum was short-lived as in the deciding map, the 6045 Pirates were finished off quickly by X10, which won the map in 30 minutes.

Both teams still have a chance to win it all and be crowned as the best in the region and represent Southeast Asia in the Valorant Challengers Tour Stage 2: Masters that will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland — the first international tournament for the title game.

The Valorant Challenges SEA Playoffs continue today. Matches are streamed live via PPGL's Facebook and YouTube pages.

