Philippine bets fall to lower bracket in Valorant Challengers SEA playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports and 6045 Pirates have been relegated to the lower bracket of the Valorant Challengers SEA Playoffs after losing 1-2 to Singapore's Paper Rex and Thailand's X10, respectively.

Bren Esports dominated the first map against Paper Rex but the Singapore-based team quickly retaliated with the second map, forcing a third map decider.

The nail-biter third match was anyone's game as the scores were closely tied all throughout. But Paper REX eventually took the victory, 14-12.

Meanwhile, the 6045 Pirates lost the first map in their match against Thailand-based X10 but dominated the second map, 13-1.

But the momentum was short-lived as in the deciding map, the 6045 Pirates were finished off quickly by X10, which won the map in 30 minutes.

Both teams still have a chance to win it all and be crowned as the best in the region and represent Southeast Asia in the Valorant Challengers Tour Stage 2: Masters that will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland — the first international tournament for the title game.

The Valorant Challenges SEA Playoffs continue today. Matches are streamed live via PPGL's Facebook and YouTube pages.