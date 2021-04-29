ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Alex Eala bares secret to balancing tennis and studies
Alex Eala
Facebook/Alex Eala

Alex Eala bares secret to balancing tennis and studies

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 11:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is one of the rising stars in women's tennis at only 15 years old.

But like any other teenager, the Philippine tennis wunderkind also faces a different kind of challenge: her studies.

Both a full-time athlete and student, Eala employs a delicate balancing act as a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar in achieving well both on the tennis court and in the classroom.

Eala recently shared her experience as a student-athlete on ONE Sports' The Game and what has been helping her keep her priorities straight.

"My day is very long and I usually wake up at 6:30 [a.m.]... I have training for four hours, 2 hours 45 [minutes] on court tennis and then an hour and 15 [minutes] of fitness. I have school the whole afternoon until 6 [p.m.] and then I have another hour of training after school," narrated Eala.

The WTA No. 662 admitted that although there is difficulty in juggling her responsibilities, she has grown used to the life of a student-athlete for years now.

"It takes a while to get used to but I think I've been doing it for so many years that I've learned my own way to work around things," said Eala.

She also said that she has already gotten a feel of when she needs to tip the scales tennis- and academic-wise, enabling her to keep things balanced as she chases her dream in the WTA pro circuit.

"I have my own schedule [now] where I focus more on my studies and times where I focus more on my studies," she said.

Help from her teachers and friends at the tennis academy in Manacor, Spain is likewise handy for the teen star in keeping things in check.

"It does get really hard especially when I'm away for weeks in a row that's why I have my teachers to help me and my friends also help me catch up so I'm grateful to them," said Eala.

Eala most recently competed in a W60 tournament in Switzerland where she finished within the Round of 16 in her debut in the $60,000 event.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Folayang submits to Aoki anew in third meeting
Folayang submits to Aoki anew in third meeting
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
His third loss in a row, Folayang submitted to his fellow ONE lightweight titlist in the first round in their trilogy bo...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Fil-Am Jalen Green signs with adidas
Report: Fil-Am Jalen Green signs with adidas
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Green reportedly fits adidas approach of "signing explosive players on the court with creative and expressive personalities...
Sports
fbfb
Kai improved a lot, but still not 'NBA ready', says Norman Black
Kai improved a lot, but still not 'NBA ready', says Norman Black
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
A former NBA player himself with a short stint with the Detroit Pistons back in 1980, Black shared a few pointers on what...
Sports
fbfb
Tribute to Joey
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Joey Romasanta received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association recently and said the recognition was a priceless honor, particularly as it came from media practitioners with whom...
Sports
fbfb
Nets clobber Raptors, book playoff berth
Nets clobber Raptors, book playoff berth
13 hours ago
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to punch...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jazz vent ire on Kings; Suns clinch playoff spot
Jazz vent ire on Kings; Suns clinch playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
A second quarter where the Jazz outscored the Kings, 46-17, blew the game wide open after only leading by three points at...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas 3x3: a potent mix
Gilas 3x3: a potent mix
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas expressed confidence Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 will give its rivals in next month’s FIBA...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao vs Garcia being eyed in Dubai
Pacquiao vs Garcia being eyed in Dubai
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
If and when the fight happens, WBA welterweight champion in-recess Manny Pacquiao certainly won’t get peanuts staking...
Sports
fbfb
Dubai: Possible destination too for national boxers
Dubai: Possible destination too for national boxers
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine boxing team headed by Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam has yet to decide...
Sports
fbfb
Computer Specialists roll on
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
No rest, no problem as semifinal-bound KCS Mandaue drubbed Tabogon, 82-71, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup yesterday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with