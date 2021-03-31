ESPORT
Report: Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford in talks for June fight
Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao FB Page

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has emerged as the possible next opponent for Sen. Manny Pacquiao after reports surfaced Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) of discussions between the two camps.

Per a report by ESPN, a source at Top Rank confirmed to them that discussions have taken place "for a very long time" — this after news of the fight talks were reported by the Athletic.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), 42, has not seen action in the boxing ring for nearly two years since his win over Keith Thurman in July 2019 where he won the WBA welterweight title.

The WBA recently declared Pacquiao a "champion in recess" due to his inactivity.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) last fought in November where he knocked out Kell Brook. It was Crawford's eighth straight stoppage win.

According to ESPN, should a fight between the two welterweights push through, it will take place in Abu Dhabi later this year.

"While the fight is not yet close to being finalized, if it does take place, Abu Dhabi is the targeted location and June 5 is the targeted date," the source told ESPN.

Last February, Pacquiao announced that he was back in training camp though did not disclose any details as to who he will be facing.

