MVP displeased with Parks Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — After Bobby Ray Parks Jr. said last Saturday he’s skipping the coming PBA season, everyone is now eagerly awaiting TNT Tropang Giga’s next move.

Will they reach out to Parks and convince him into making a turnaround and play? Will they respect his decision and wait for his return? Or will they let him go and trade him?

Parks’ stunning decision to take a break due to what he claimed were “family reasons” didn’t sit well with TNT officials, especially team owner Manny V. Pangilinan.

In a rare sports-related post on his Facebook page, Pangilinan took special notice of a very recent photograph posted on social media showing Parks at the beach in La Union. Apparently, TNT management was under the impression that Parks was in the US caring for his mother.

“I don’t see any mother being cared for and as far as I know, La Union is nowhere near California. Judge for yourself,” the PLDT chairman said in his own post.

Pangilinan must be so displeased and to a point angered by Parks not showing any courtesy speaking to management before publicly announcing his decision.

A PBA insider said the 28-year-old Parks may be asking for the moon in his contract renewal talks with TNT and could end up seeking a trade.

Based on PBA rules, TNT retains the rights to Parks regardless of what the young star does.

“Even if he (Parks) won’t play, the rights will remain with his mother team,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said.

As management weighs its options, TNT coach Chot Reyes calibrates his 2021 program without Parks.

“Obviously losing him is a big blow because Ray is such a big part of our plans moving forward,” said Reyes. “But I have faith in the players in this team. We will find a way.”